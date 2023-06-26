Amy Slaton: Spotted! Filming 1000-Lb Sisters! In a Bikini!

We have an update on the return of 1000-Lb Sisters.

And it’s a sexy one!

Late last week, a TikTok user with the handle @mamatgar50 recorded footage from Pensacola, Florida of Amy Slaton walking around in a two-piece bathing suit.

She was surrounded at the time by TLC cameras.

Amy Slaton smirks alongside her youngest son in this photo from early 2023. (Instagram)

“1000-lb. Sisters filming drew quite the crowd!” this social media captioned the video.

“Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo. It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great!

“This clearly never happens in my area [sic].”

The video featured both Amy and Tammy, along with various family members, spending time in the beach and on the sand.

Amy Slaton puckers up and reaches out to her fans in this TikTok selfie. (TikTok)

From what we can gather, the Slatons are filming the back half of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

There should be a whole lot for the show to cover, too.

The last time we checked in with these siblings on air, Tammy was married to Caleb Willingham and Amy was married to her high school sweetheart, Michael Halterman.

Both of those relationships are over now, however.

(TLC)

Earlier this month, we reported that Amy and Michael were trying to negotiate a final custody arrangement on their own.

This was welcome news after we also reported that they got into such a heated argument on February 24 that Slaton called the police.

She told authorities at the time that her husband had grown “violent,” throwing things around the room while the couple’s two young sons were home.

On March 7, Michael filed for divorce in Kentucky.

(Instagram)

Tammy, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Willingham last November.

The union only lasted a few months, though, as sources say Caleb has been on the opposite journey from Slaton.

While she’s been losing weight, shedding her oxygen and walking around without a wheelchair… he’s remained in rehab and has even been packing on the pounds.

It’s not a healthy situation for Tammy to remain in.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. The marriage now appears to be over. (TLC)

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb wrote several weeks ago that the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

An insider then told The Sun that Slaton has assembled a legal team and will be filing for divorce any day now.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” the insider went on, adding:

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program.”

t