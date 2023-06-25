Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Gender of Miracle Baby

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian would like your attention, please.

They famous couple posted a video to Instagram on June 24 that revealed the gender of their impending child.

In this pulsating footage, the reality star is sitting on the Blink-182 musician’s lap in her backyard … before blue confetti and steamers burst out of a cannon.

The 44-year-old captioned the post with a blue and pink heart as a tease, although the confirmation has now been made…

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are pictured here from the video they used to reveal the gender of their child. (instagram)

… Kardashian is pregnant with a boy!

Kourtney and Travis announced they were expecting their first baby together at the latter’s concert in Los Angeles June 16, as Kardashian copied a scene from a previously-released Blink-182 music video.

She stood in the crowd and held up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The news came as a surprise to the pair’s many followers, but Kardashian has since released photos of her baby bump and she’s clearly VERY far along.

(Instagram)

On Father’s Day, Kardashian also shared a series of photos showing off her ever-growing midsection.

In one snapshot, Kardashian is again on Barker’s lap as the two look lovingly at each other. In another, he’s kissing her stomach.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian captioned the pictures.

(Instagram)

The celebrities got married in 2022 via a ceremony in Italy.

The wedding came about a month after the rocker and the reality star held a separate ceremony in Las Vegas following Barker’s 2022 Grammys performance.

Kardashian and Barker’s fertility journey was documented throughout Season 2 of Hulu reality series The Kardashians, as the spouses went through in vitro fertilization treatment and talked candidly about trying to have a baby together.

It wasn’t an easy process.

As numerous Instagram photos documented, Kourtney Kardashian displayed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign on Saturday, June 17 2023. The announcement’s format was a nod to the drummer’s band. (Instagram)

On Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed the pair had stopped trying IVF, opting to let pregnancy happen naturally.

“We are officially done with IVF (in vitro fertilization),” Kardashian said in a confessional.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us.

“If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Previously, on an April 2022 installment, Kardashian told the cameras:

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience. I just feel a little bit off. I’m super moody and hormonal.”

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Instagram)

Kourtney is already mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Relatedly,, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

We can’t wait to meet their bundle of joy!