Meri Brown Flaunts Slim Figure, Sends Passive Aggressive Message to Ex-Husband

Meri Brown has become a master at saying a lot… without saying very much at all.

The Sister Wives star typically accomplishes this goal by posting cryptic messages on social media — all of which are clearly directly at ex-husband Kody Brown.

And yet none of which mention him by name.

Remember, for example, when casually mentioned a few days ago that you sometimes outgrow people?

Previous to that post, Meri took a trip to Disneyland with a good friend and took the unusual step of posing for the camera…

… from both the waist up and the waist down.

This may seem silly and unimportant, but take a long look through Brown’s Instagram page. Go right ahead. Do so now and then return to this article.

Nearly every snapshot on there is a pretty close-up selfie, isn’t it?

Hence why so many followers have taken note of the picture up above.

They consider it to be a not-so-subtle message to Kody Brown, a way for Meri to prove that she’s looking very darn good these days and that Kody should lament all that he lost several months ago.

“There will always be someone who can’t see your worth,” Brown recently told TikTok followers, adding at the time:

“Don’t let it be you.”

As loyal Sister Wives fans know well, Meri stayed with Kody Brown for nearly a decade — despite the latter making it clear on many occasions that he was no longer attracted to her.

Heck, the pair hadn’t had sex for 10 years at the time they split.

Meri insisted, though, that she considered the entire family any time she thought about the possibility of ending her marriage.

And she believed every time that the family was worth fighting for.

Until January 10, that is.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody said on that date via joint statement.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”