Khloe Kardashian Changed Her Son's Name After His Birth ... And Her Reason For Doing So Points to Trouble With Tristan Thompson

Back in August of 2022, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a boy named Tatum Thompson.

But that wasn’t his original name.

No, it seems that Khloe has followed in sister Kylie’s footsteps by becoming the latest member of the Kar-Jenner clan to changer her kid’s name several days after his birth.

But while Kylie only changed her son’s first name, Khloe took things a step further by changing her child’s first and last names.

For Season 3, Khloe Kardashian’s konfessional look was this gorgeous electric blue. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Yes, according to a new report from TMZ, Khloe’s son was not named Tatum Thompson on his birth certificate.

The boy was originally a Kardashian, but it’s not known what first name Khloe selected on the day of his birth.

An insider insists, however, that it wasn’t Tatum.

The reason for making the kid a Kardashian seems to be that Khloe was on the outs with baby daddy Tristan Thompson at the time.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. (Photo Credit: E!)

As you may recall, Tristan impregnated Maralee Nichols after he and Khloe had decided to have a second kid via surrogate.

So Khloe was understandably not thrilled with Tristan as she awaited the arrival of their second child together.

These days, Tristan and Khloe still are not back together … we think.

What a cute photo! Tristan Thompson is pictured here with his three children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But while their relationship status remains somewhat mysterious, they’re definitely back on decent terms with one another, as evidenced by Khloe’s decision to make her kid a Thompson.

It’s possible that the name drama will be addressed on future episodes of The Kardashians, but this seems like the sort of thing that Khloe would prefer to keep private.

In fact, if it weren’t TMZ’s digging, we probably never would’ve found out about any of this.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their son in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Khloe is probably feeling pressure to address the matter publicly, but she’s keeping mum for the time being.

This isn’t the first controversy involving little Tatum, as Khloe’s comments about the surrogacy process have sparked a heated debate on social media.

On a recent episode of her family’s Hulu reality show, Khloe complained that she doesn’t feel as connected to Tatum as she does to her daughter, True, whom she carried herself.

Khloe Kardashian with her son Tatum in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“It’s a mind f–k. It’s really the weirdest thing,” Khloe explained.

“I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart,” she added.

“There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that.”

Khloe Kardashian very fairly wondered how she could possibly cover something with reality TV cameras that she had not processed in her own mind. (Hulu)

Khloe went on to reveal that she “buried her head in the sand” during the pregnancy and wanted little to do with the process.

Needless to say, it sounds like the first year of Tatum’s life has been a rather dramatic one.

On the bright side, he seems to have a knack for the family business of stirring up drama!