Amber Portwood: Fired from Teen Mom The Next Chapter After Emergency Family Court Hearing?

We know that Andrew Glennon has filed an emergency motion to end Amber Portwood’s visitations with James.

And we know that, on Thursday, family court held a hearing on the matter.

So far, we don’t know what evidence Andrew presented, or what Amber said in her defense. This is an ongoing case.

We also don’t know whether this could impact Amber’s future (or lack thereof) on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

We might not yet be on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, but we know that it’s coming.

But will it be Amber Portwood’s final season?

Not even a month ahead of the July 19 premiere on MTV, Amber is once again locked in battle with her ex, Andrew Glennon.

On May 26, Andrew filed an emergency motion with family court.

He is seeking to suspend Amber’s visits with their son, 5-year-old James Glennon.

Remember, they settled their current custody situation last year. Now, everything is up in the air as they lock horns in the courtroom once again.

For some time now, the deal has been that James resides primarily with Andrew in Malibu, but has monthly visits with Amber.

These parent visitations no longer (legally) require supervision.

Every other month, Andrew and James fly out to see Amber in Indiana. On the alternate months, Amber flies out to Southern California.

Andrew is seeking to change that.

Presumably, he has evidence that he hopes will persuade the court that this arrangement is no longer safe for James.

Amber is firing back. Her attorney filed a motion to deny Andrew’s efforts, and is demanding that Andrew reimburse her legal fees over this.

The court is not siding with Amber on this. At least, it did not grant her motion to dismiss.

Amber and Andrew appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday, June 29.

With the judge’s permission, Andrew participated remotely, as he lives and works more than 2,000 miles away from Amber.

All told, the hearing lasted about two hours. Both sides presented evidence, offered testimony. There were also witness statements.

The court has scheduled another hearing for Wednesday, July 5.

Amber and Andrew will both appear. So far, the judge has neither granted nor dismissed Andrew’s motion.

Some fans are wondering if this custody battle could put Amber’s future on the franchise in jeopardy.

A lot of fans are assuming that Andrew is not bringing forward this motion out of a sense of whimsy.

He could have alarmingly good reason for taking action.

Amber abused Gary Shirley on camera. She scolded him (also on camera) for not hitting their daughter.

And, more recently, she attacked Andrew, hacking at a door with a machete.

We do not know what evidence Andrew is presenting, or what the theory of his case may be. But most fans have not forgotten who Amber is.

That said … MTV has aired some of these things as if they were simply part of Amber’s life, and not video recordings of a crime.

Even in 2023, Amber would have to cost the show money (through, say, a loss in advertising) to get fired.

If it’s a matter of her failing one of her required drug tests or even something genuinely bad … MTV won’t pull the plug on Amber until she hurts their bottom line. And we don’t yet know what, if anything, she did.