Zach Shallcross Proposes! But Will He and His Bachelor Winner Actually Get Married?

We have a winner, Bachelor Nation.

But will we have a wedding?!?

On Monday night, Zach Shallcross’ journey to find his alleged soulmate culminated in Krabi, Thailand… where he went on one final date with both Kaity and Gabi, while also introducing the finalists to his family.

In the end?

Despite violating his own vow and sleeping with Gabi on last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Shallcross sent his lover packing on the finale…

… and then got down on one knee.

“I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you, because, Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. You are my world,” Zach told Kaity prior to popping the monumental question.

“The love I feel for you is something I could’ve never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve.”

Continued Zach in this romantic moment:

“I love you so much. I love you with all my heart. You’re the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you.

“Kaity, I want to be with you forever. … You’re the only one I want in my life. … Kaity, will you marry me?”

In case it wasn’t evident at this point, in case you hadn’t read through any previous The Bachelor spoilers on this website, Kaity said YES!

What now lies ahead for this engaged couple?

“Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go,” Shallcross tells People Magazine in this week’s issue. “There’s no rush.”

Biggar is on the same page.

“We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush?” she told this outlet. “It doesn’t.”

Oon Monday’s After the Final Rose special, Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer that he and Biggar have discussed a 2025 wedding.

Zach and Kaity have been engaged for months, but they’ve had to keep their relationship a secret.

“We were quite isolated — we can’t go to a coffee shop, can’t go to a restaurant or anything like that,” Biggar explained to People of this challenge.

“We’ve seen each other quite a few times and we get these happy couple weekends. I’ve never gotten sick of him, so it’s been great. All I want is more time with him.

“When he gets to Austin, we’re just going to try and live this normal life that we’ve been wanting to for so long. We’re super excited.”

Kaity is rumored to be Zach’s winner on The Bachelor. (Photo via ABC)

Surprisingly, Kaity also now says that both of her fellow Season 27 finalists might be invited to her wedding, whhile Shallcross named former Bachelor and mentor Sean Lowe — plus Ethan Kang and Nate Mitchell from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette — as the Bachelor buds who will be on his guest list.

Yes, the reality stars also went to start a family.

In five years, Shallcross says he and Biggar hope to be “married with some little ones running around — maybe one, maybe two.”

Ultimately Biggar concludes?

“We are a team. We do communicate so well together. We are going to make amazing life partners, and I just can’t wait for the rest of our lives.”