The RHONJ Season 13 Reunion Trailer Turns NASTY as Teresa Storms Away from "Disgraceful" Brother

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will have a lot to discuss on the Season 13 Reunion.

And believe it or not, we’re not just talking about Teresa and Melissa’s toxic feud.

There are Luis’ private investigator claims. And there are so many hurt feelings, family developments, and more.

The promo for the Reunion shows the Housewives sitting down with Andy, and everything from him losing his cool to Luis and Teresa throwing out threats at castmates. It’s a mess.

Even before the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion begins in earnest, Melissa Gorga is clashing with her sister-in-law. (Bravo)

In the Season 13 Reunion trailer, which you can watch for yourself below, things are tense from the start.

Even while everyone is just getting situated, Melissa Gorga reminds sister-in-law Teresa Giudice to “control herself.”

Is this the opening salvo of the Reunion’s hostilities, or is it a response to something that Teresa has already said or done? We’ll find out.

The Reunion special for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey lasted for three parts. They certainly had enough drama to fill the time. (Bravo)

As trailers tend to do, we get a lot of montages without a lot of context.

There is a lot of bad blood. That is no secret. The trailer also offers individual moments, as people give updates on family situations and relationships.

But then, we get to see some specific hostilities emerge.

Teresa Giudice tells a castmate that she is “a devil” during the Season 13 Reunion special. (Bravo)

Not pulling her punches, Teresa leans forward.

She calls her castmate “a devil.” And all indicators suggest that she is speaking to Margaret Josephs.

(Or, as Teresa has her listed in her phone, “Margret Joseph”)

“You are a criminal,” Margaret Josephs says firmly to a legally-challenged castmate. (Bravo)

One of the hints that she is speaking to Margaret is that we then see her lean forward and speak.

“You’re a criminal,” she seemingly tells Teresa.

And, she apparently adds, so is Luis Ruelas. We all know how Teresa feels when people criticize Luis.

In her first Reunion as a Full Housewife, Rachel Fuda’s facial reactions were very memorable. (Bravo)

Rachel Fuda’s reaction here is priceless.

It’s hard to make a splash (without going overboard) on your first season.

But Rachel has definitely made some ripples this season. A lot of people hope to see her again.

Wearing a dress of gold, Teresa Giudice sat next to her longtime minion, Jennifer Aydin, who wore a stunning cobalt dress. (Bravo)

Seriously, Teresa did not hold back when it came to leveling threats.

In the trailer, we see her taunt another castmate by saying “sleep with one eye open.”

Either editors are really playing fast and loose with context, or Tre just threatened a fellow Housewife.

The insults were flying on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion special. (Bravo)

Rachel and Danielle have a back-and-forth, though we cannot take our eyes off of the gorgeous purple of Danielle’s dress.

Then, when Jennifer hurls childish insults at Margaret, she dismisses them.

Why? She’s more concerned about what she’s been hearing about private investigators.

Frank Catania nodded beside Joe Gorga as Melissa Gorga brought up that one castmate seemed to feel the need to compile a dossier on all of them. (Bravo)

“He needs to defend himself,” Melissa explains of Luis’ behavior, “by having a folder on all of us.”

In other words, a lot of troubling things from Luis’ life came out when he first entered Teresa’s life.

So, he has loudly claimed, he is working to secure private info — blackmail material, potentially — against his critics. That is to say, all of Teresa’s castmates. (Bo Dietl, for the record, has quashed the claim of his involvement)

Though the Reunion could have been a time to soften their image, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas doubled down on hostilities. (Bravo)

Even though Teresa has admitted that Luis was speaking in the heat of the moment, the two seem committed to aggression at the Reunion.

Luis calls out that he has information on at least one castmate during the trailer.

And the couple’s paranoia is such that Andy has to yell considerably to share a bit of odd news.

WAIT!! Andy Cohen has something to say on the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion special. Also, whose bodyguard just tried to come upstairs? (Bravo)

Andy learns from a producer that a security guard is trying to come upstairs and join the reunion special.

Apparently, he works for Teresa and Luis.

They claim that they have received death threats. That does sometimes happen on reality TV. What’s probably not reasonable is having the guard at the Reunion, in the room. Production is prepared for a fight, if one happens.

In one stunning moment, Teresa Giudice seems to declare that sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is “leaving” RHONJ against her will. (Bravo)

We also hear Teresa strongly claim that Melissa is leaving the show — against her will.

(Whatever she is doing with her eyes in that moment, it’s not smizing)

Teresa doesn’t officially have the power to do that. However, she may believe that she can strong-arm production into firing her sister-in-law.

Appearing as a Friend of the Housewives on Season 13 of RHONJ, Jennifer Fessler spoke at the Reunion about the reaction from the public to one of her anecdotes. (Bravo)

Jennifer Fessler was one of this season’s “Friends,” and shared a very memorable anecdote during a bus ride.

At the time, she opened up about having slept with James Gandolfini back in the ’90s.

Apparently, she received some hurtful backlash over her age after this. That really sucks.

At the Season 13 Reunion special for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice received a call from her ex-husband. (Bravo)

Teresa receives a phone call from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

(She acts as if she and he didn’t plan this … that’s kind of funny)

Then, we get back into serious topics.

At the Season 13 Reunion special, Rachel Fuda says that blogs contacted her child’s birth-mother … because of one castmate in particular. (Bravo)

Andy notes that Rachel’s child’s birth mother recently spoke to several bloggers.

Rachel lays the blame at Luis’ feet.

We are not sure how she will explain, but we’re sure that she will.

According to Margaret Josephs, her child received harassment and threats — seemingly because of a specific castmate, so the promo indicated. (Bravo)

Then, Margaret chimes in with her own example.

She says that her (adult) child received a harassing phone call and threats at work.

It appears that there is some evidence to support this, despite Teresa’s insistence that “he would never do that.”

Seated behind Teresa Giudice at the Season 13 Reunion, Luis Ruelas seemed to oscillate between claiming innocence and hinting that he has a lot of dirt on the cast. (Bravo)

When Frank Catania asks Luis about his alleged hiring of Bo Dietl, he admits that he “did not” hire him to do a slander campaign.

(Again, Dietl has denounced this claim, and somewhat politely asked Luis to keep his name out of his mouth in this context)

But Luis doesn’t seem afraid to hint that he has something to hold over people’s heads.

Andy Cohen points out that Teresa Giudice should be the last person “stanning” a bitter ex-rival. (Bravo)

Weirdly, Teresa is now listening to an old enemy — Jacqueline Laurita.

Remember, years ago, Teresa and Melissa united against her. Now, Teresa is taking info from her to use against Melissa.

Andy calls this “the joke of the century,” and he’s not wrong.

Andy Cohen confronts Teresa Giudice over her apparent belief that her sister-in-law put her in prison. Even though, during and after her incarceration, the two women were closer than ever. (Bravo)

Then, we see Teresa seemingly accuse Melissa of being behind her incarceration.

(Just for the record, it would be a stretch to say that whoever did report Teresa to the FBI for fraud is “responsible” for her going to prison)

Andy isn’t buying Teresa’s accusation, but she now seems convinced. Unless the promo is misleading us.

Things really heated up for Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga on the Season 13 Reunion. Those are not happy faces. (Bravo)

Teresa seems to threaten her brother at one point.

The two have an unhappy back and forth. With one side (Teresa) getting way more words in edgewise.

“LET HIM TALK,” Andy yells. Perhaps this is the infamous moment when he storms off of the set.

A tearful Teresa Giudice calls her brother’s behavior “disgraceful” on the Season 13 Reunion, the promo teased. (Bravo)

We also see a more sorrowful presentation from Teresa.

She cries.

But she also seems to call her own brother “disgraceful,” so clearly, she’s dealing with more than just sadness.

“I can’t, I really can’t,” a hoarsely crying Teresa says.

She stands up and walks away, lifting the train of her gown as she slowly “storms” off of the stage.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” she yells.

Storming off of the Season 13 Reunion set, Teresa Giudice whirls around and demands that cameras and producers not follow her. (Bravo)

Reaching the door to go backstage, Teresa whirls around.

“And don’t come followin’ me!” she yells at the cameras and at producers, whose jobs are of course to do just that.

What a mess! And it all starts on Tuesday, May 30.