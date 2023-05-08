Tom Sandoval Says He’s One Month Sober, Finally Gets Some Positive Press

Here is something we haven’t said in a very long time about Tom Sandoval:

Way to go, man!

The Vanderpump Rules star — who has been making negative headlines all over the place for having cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss — performed on Thursday during with his band at the Space at Westbury in New York.

He made a major announcement on stage, too.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 25: Tom Sandoval poses as Tom Sandoval Launches Men’s Cosmetic Brand “Stryx” at Nordstrom on January 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“It’s been one month since I’ve had my last drink of alcohol,” Sandoval told the crowd. “I’m just taking a little break for a second.”

It doesn’t sound like Sandoval is saying he’s an alcoholic or anything here.

But he must realize he has at least some problem with imbibing.

The Bravo personality then clarified that the beverage in his hand was a Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer.

“Cheers,” Sandoval said as he clinked a fan’s drink before taking a sip from his own.

The current season of Vanderpump Rules has been terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo via Bravo)

The update on Sandoval’s personal life comes almost exactly two months after Tom issued a public apology to his ex for his “reckless decisions.”

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” the polarizing star wrote in a statement shared to Instagram in March.

“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Pretty much the entire world agreed with that latter part, seeing as Tom and Ariana had been together for nearly a decade when he was caught cheating with Ariana’s colleague.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner went on to note this spring that he “can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

“I feel really horrible about that,” Sandoval continued at the time.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.

“I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

The thing is, Sandoval says all this — but he’s still sleeping with Leviss!

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Tom concluded his statement by adding that it’s “beyond sad” that his choices “hurt so many people” and also saying:

“I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be.

“I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

All aforementioned parties will appear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Buckle up, folks!