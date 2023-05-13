Meghan Markle’s Friend Defends Duchess Amid Reports That She Sucks as a Person

As it turns out, Meghan Markle might not be such an awful human being after all.

A few days ago, a British podcast host named Millie Mackintosh claimed that she once shared a fun afternoon with the former actress…

… only for Markle to totally blow her off once she started to date Prince Harry.

What nerve, you know?!?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

This allegation came amid Markle being the subject of other negative articles in recent weeks due to her absence from King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Does Markle really suck as a friend, though?

No, Kelly McKee Zajfen now says in adamant fashion.

The Alliance of Moms co-founder shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she praised the Duchess of Sussex for being a very good pal friend.

She also thanked Markle for joining a campaign that will support expectant and parenting foster youth in Los Angeles.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are,” McKee Zajfen wrote alongside a photo of herself and Meghan smiling at each other while wearing matching T-shirts.

“What an incredible friend and mother.

“I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

No mention was made in this caption of any previous shade hurled in Markle’s direction — but we’d have to imagine Zajfen was taking aim at critics when she wrote it.

The post was penned just days ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.

This year will mark her first since the tragic death of her nine-year old son George in July 2022.

Markle and husband Prince Harry previously donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe that was set up in George’s honor after his death, according The Daily Mail, making said donation in the names of their two kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mourn Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo via Getty Images)

McKee Zajfen, meanwhile, concluded her latest caption by calling on her followers to support the Alliance of Mom’s latest campaign.

“Please join us in this year’s very special campaign and purchase your t-shirt to support in the link in bio,” she wrote.

“Don’t forget to tag @allianceofmoms so we can shout from the roof tops how amazing you all are for supporting this wonderful community of mothers.”

