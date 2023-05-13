Meghan Markle’s Friend Defends Duchess Amid Reports That She Sucks as a Person

As it turns out, Meghan Markle might not be such an awful human being after all.
A few days ago, a British podcast host named Millie Mackintosh claimed that she once shared a fun afternoon with the former actress…
… only for Markle to totally blow her off once she started to date Prince Harry.
What nerve, you know?!?
This allegation came amid Markle being the subject of other negative articles in recent weeks due to her absence from King Charles’ coronation on May 6.
Does Markle really suck as a friend, though?
No, Kelly McKee Zajfen now says in adamant fashion.
The Alliance of Moms co-founder shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she praised the Duchess of Sussex for being a very good pal friend.
She also thanked Markle for joining a campaign that will support expectant and parenting foster youth in Los Angeles.
“As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are,” McKee Zajfen wrote alongside a photo of herself and Meghan smiling at each other while wearing matching T-shirts.
“What an incredible friend and mother.
“I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.”
No mention was made in this caption of any previous shade hurled in Markle’s direction — but we’d have to imagine Zajfen was taking aim at critics when she wrote it.
The post was penned just days ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.
This year will mark her first since the tragic death of her nine-year old son George in July 2022.
Markle and husband Prince Harry previously donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe that was set up in George’s honor after his death, according The Daily Mail, making said donation in the names of their two kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
McKee Zajfen, meanwhile, concluded her latest caption by calling on her followers to support the Alliance of Mom’s latest campaign.
“Please join us in this year’s very special campaign and purchase your t-shirt to support in the link in bio,” she wrote.
“Don’t forget to tag @allianceofmoms so we can shout from the roof tops how amazing you all are for supporting this wonderful community of mothers.”
