Sister Wives Reunite! Christine and Janelle Brown Go on Bumpy Adventure in Utah

They may not be married to the same man any longer.

But Christine and Janelle Brown still have the same friendship.

The Sister Wives cast members both split from spiritual spouse Kody at different points over the past year and a half — and both seem quite content with their decisions to do so.

Both seem committed to the bond they’ve created with each other, too.

The latest case in point?

“In Moab, Utah, today to play with Christine, David, Savanah and some friends,” Janelle wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 20, as she returned from an early morning fitness session.

“It’s always a debate for me about getting up early and getting a workout in. Today I kicked my excuses in the butt.”

Yes, of course, that’s a reference above to David Woolley, Christine’s fairly new fiance.

In another slide, meanwhile, Janelle gave fans a look into the fun-filled day as she shared a view of the gorgeous Southern Utah mountain range.

“Hard to see but there is still so much snow,” she captioned the image. “And it’s late May!!

The group seemed to enjoy a day of riding in David’s off-road vehicle, as Janelle shared a selfie asking sort of hilariously:

“Is it fun if you have to strap in like this?”

Christine broke up with Kody way back in November 2021, while Janelle followed suit just over a year later.

The two women have continued to work together, however, for a pretty shady supplement company.

There’s even been some chatter of a potential Sister Wives spinoff that would features the former polygamists branching off on their own.

“They are working on it, that’s for sure. It’s in serious talks and development,” a source previously told The Sun of Christine and Janelle getting their own series.

The Sun reported this spring that the spinoff would center around “life after polygamy” and “female empowerment,” while adding that some of the children are “on board and all for it.”

Between Christine and Janelle, we’re talking about 12 children!

The thing is, though, a network executive recently shot down this possibility.

“Of course I would love to [do spinoffs] and I think people would love to see what happens to each one of them. But fortunately, we’re in a place right now where we’re covering that on Sister Wives,” showrunner Chris Poole explained to Variety this month.

“Nobody’s disappearing from the show.”

As Janelle looks ahead?

She’s moving on her own … into an RV.

“You have to just be brave and do this,” Janelle wrote a couple weeks ago in social media video, citing the challenges ahead for her as a single woman.

One thing is evident, however: Brown is up for it.

