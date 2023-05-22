Joy-Anna Duggar Drops New Photo, Reveals Third Baby’s Violent First Name

As previously reported… he’s here.

These were the two words Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth used late last week upon announcing that the former had given birth to the couple’s third child.

“Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well,” wrote the former reality star as a caption to the following image.

Adorable, isn’t he?

Joy-Anna Duggar has a reason to be smiling in this photo. As you can see, she’s been blessed with another kid. (instagram)

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Joy-Anna followed up this confirmation with a rather critical detail regarding child number-three.

She dropped his name!

“Gunner James Forsyth,” she wrote simply on Sunday morning, adding that the bundle of joy weighed eight pounds and 14 ounces at birth.

“Soaking up every moment. He is the sweetest lil man,” added Duggar and Forsyth on Instagram.

He’s here! Joy-Anna Duggar has shared this photo of her third child, Gunner James Forsyth. (instagram)

Back in December 2022, the mother of three shared a clue about her impending child’s first name.

“Just to give you guys a sneak peek, we are definitely using James either as a first name or the middle name. I’m thinking it will probably be used as a middle name,” she told followers, adding at the time:

“Austin’s papaw passed away a few years ago, and he told him before he passed that our next boy would have ‘James’ in it.

“He agreed that we would do that.”

(instagram)

The Counting On alums stated they were expecting once again in October via a heartwarming photo of themselves holding a baby sonogram and joyful writing in the caption:

“Baby #3 is on the way!”

Joy-Anna and Austin revealed in a YouTube video shortly after that they had been trying for a third child for quite some time … following a miscarriage in July 2019 and the birth of their second child in August 2020.

“We’re at a really good spot now,” Joy-Anna said in the footage.

“We love our family, and we’re ready to expand, so, we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It’d be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun.”

(instagram)

The former TLC personalities found out they were having another boy at their gender reveal party in November.

In a YouTube video of the event, Duggar said she was certain blessing number-three would be a girl. Hence her extreme surprise.

“I am completely shocked,” she said after finding out she’d be having another mini-Austin. “A hundred percent thought that it was a girl. Convinced myself that it was a girl.”

Joy-Anna and Austin are also parents to four-year-old son Gideon and two-year-old daughter Evelyn.

Here’s the proof, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child! (instagram)

In a lengthy and understandably emotional Instagram post in July 2019, Duggar and Forsyth alerted fans to the tragedy of their pregnancy loss.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” the spouses said back then.

“Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord…

“What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.

“Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”