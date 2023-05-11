Natalie Mordovtseva Threatens to Remarry Mike: We Only Broke Up Because of 90 Day Fiance!

Late this past winter, reported that Natalie Mordovtseva was still doing nonsensical love triangle stuff with Josh and Mike.

She’s obviously returning for 90 Day: The Single Life. Even though having a boyfriend and an not-fully-ex-husband isn’t a traditional definition of “single.”

A lot of viewers hoped that Natalie would leave Mike and their toxic relationship in the dust.

Still intent upon playing both sides, she now says that she would “remarry” Mike. And she blames 90 Day Fiance for their breakup in the first place.

Natalie Mordovtseva gave an interview this week on the The Sarah Fraser Show podcast.

There, she announced that she would be willing to “remarry” Mike Youngquist, her semi-estranged, semi-ex husband.

By the way, she’s still very much in a relationship with Josh Weinstein. This is awkward for everyone involved.

During the podcast, Natalie sung Mike’s praises.

“Mike is a very good guy,” she described. “He’s very stable.”

So Natalie emphasized that he has good qualities as a partner “and I don’t want to be alone.”

“You need someone to be around,” Natalie then claimed.

(It sounds like Natalie is very emotionally dependent upon the idea of partnership … perhaps more than she is on any actual partner. Is that actually a path to happiness for her?)

Natalie is complimenting Mike and, in the same breath, admitting that she just doesn’t want to be single. This is a recipe for disaster, and for repeating past mistakes.

But, to hear Natalie tell it, her fundamental incompatibility with Mike was not to blame.

Instead, she says that it was 90 Day Fiance that had a “huge impact” on her relationship.

After filming for three seasons more or less consecutively, the cameras played a role in their undoing. So Natalie alleges.

But she also has “a room there,” which is a huge thing for a married woman who has been spending the night away from home for three weeks.

According to Natalie, she and Mike “didn’t have a chance” to build a “good relationship” in the first place.

Why?

Because in Europe and then in the United States, the two were part of “constant” filming.

“We did three shows in a row,” Natalie recalled.

“We didn’t have like, any weekend off practically,” she characterized. It’s a bit of an exaggeration — cast members film for weeks, and usually have several weeks of intermission before filming again during a season’s production. There are exceptions.

“Like gave our life to people in my opinion,” Natalie went on. “Constantly on the cameras.”

Of course, the cameras may have added to tension. But they weren’t responsible for their fundamental incompatibilities.

Natalie is a devout Christian. Mike is not. But he does place special significance in his beliefs in Aliens.

Mike sometimes drinks, while Natalie almost never does. Mike eats a fairly normal American diet, while Natalie does not eat meat. Oh, and Mike enjoys living in rural Sequim, while Natalie is a city girl.

And then there was the morning of their initial wedding date. When Mike called it off at the last minute.

Natalie had to return to Seattle and figure out some way to return to Ukraine amidst the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They ended up marrying after all … on the literal last day of her K-1 visa. They had mere hours to spare. And, whether Natalie thinks so or not, it was a mistake.