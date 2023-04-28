Natalie Mordovtseva Shares (Kind of Weird) Pics with Mom, Josh

Earlier this year, we reported that Natalie Mordovtseva is still on her BS.

That is to say that she was once again filming for 90 Day: The Single Life, confirming what we pretty much already knew. She was still dating Josh, but also still filming with Mike, her ex. Her sort-of ex.

More than one year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, turning Natalie’s homeland into a war zone. Mike helped her mom (still technically his mother-in-law) escape the carnage. First to Europe, and then to America.

Now, Natalie is posing for photos with her beloved mom. And Josh is there, too.

Natalie Mordovtseva and her mother, Nelia, posed for a dramatic daughter-mother photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We don’t know which building’s lobby Natalie and her mother, Nelia, posed in for this pic.

But Natalie struck a modeling pose next to her mother, both standing beside a large display of flowers.

“People usually share with others what they have in abundance,” Natalie captioned the post. Okay?

Apparently there’s no time to not be modeling, or posing for an album cover, or whatever Natalie Mordovtseva and boyfriend Josh Weinstein were doing in this post that Natalie shared in April 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Natalie also posted a boomerang (people still use those?) to the same Instagram post.

This one featured her with boyfriend Josh Weinstein.

Which, assuming that either of these context-free photos are current, would seem to indicate that they are still together. Honestly? We kind of figured.

The 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All showed Natalie Mordovtseva less than eager to listen to any kind of criticism, even though she went on the attack herself. Josh Weinstein didn’t end things, however.

It has been pretty clear that Natalie and Josh did not break up after last season, despite … everything.

Despite Natalie’s volatile personality and outlandish comments, and also despite her apparent love triangle involving her ex, Mike Youngquist, she’s still with Josh.

Josh’s ex-wife made that pretty clear … while also confirming that the two of them would return for Season 4.

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Nelia during Natalie Mordovtseva’s seasons of 90 Day Fiance.

As for Nelia, viewers are familiar with Natalie’s mom. No matter how fans feel about Natalie, no one seems to harbor any dislike for Nelia.

We previously mentioned that Mike helped Nelia to get out of Ukraine. That was a relief, though not a permanent solution.

Then, earlier this year, a Reddit user spotted Natalie filming with Mike. And, it seemed, Nelia was with them.

A sharp-eyed fan spotted Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist filming alongside Natalie’s mom, Nelia. (Image via Reddit)

Obviously, we do not yet know what the contents of their conversation might have been.

But production crews were there. The cameras were out.

No one really thinks that Natalie and Mike are getting back together. But we are curious about how their dynamic changes, or does not change, with Nelia around. Everybody’s a little different when their mom’s in the room.