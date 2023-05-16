Meri Brown Returns from London, Fails to Find a Real Man

Meri Brown tried, folks.

She admitted as much on social media.

The veteran Sister Wives star jetted off to London last week, seemingly on a business trip… although she clearly had at least one personal goal she hoped to accomplish while overseas as well.

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do,” wrote Meri as the caption to a selfie back on May 7.

“Saying YES to seeing new places. Saying YES to meeting new people. Saying YES to doing unexpected things.”

The TLC personality, who announced in January that she and Kody Brown had finally terminated their spiritual marriage, later quipped that she wanted to find a man while visiting this beloved city.

Alas.

“When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!” Meri captioned an Instagram Story photo alongside a tears of joy emoji.

As you can see above, the photo was of framed pictures historic Englishmen, prompting Meri to add:

“Manifest wisely!”

Pretty funny, actually.

Meri Brown is on a plane to London in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star.

Back in November 2021, Christine Brown also split from Kody; she has since gotten engaged to a man named David Woolley.

Similarly, Janelle Brown is now single.

Meri, for her part, was sort of forced into splitting from the aforementioned polygamist.

She’s never really made any mention of trying to find a new partner until now, typically posting profound statements about her view on the world and her embracing of independence.

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done?

“Business accomplished, dreams fulfilled, memories made. Lots of good food, many miles walked, time with amazing friends, solo reflections, and grand adventures,” Meri wrote to wrap up this exciting vacation.

“And now, back home where I can jump in full force to the business plans created here!”

She added:

“I’m SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!”

Previously, Brown opened up about feeling “worthy” amid this fresh start to her life.

“The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself.

“Don’t give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You’re worthy of achieving it!”

