Amy Roloff Shares Rare Photo With All 4 Children: “My Greatest Gifts”

As it turns out, Amy Roloff does get along pretty well with her kids these days.

Just over a month ago, we questioned the reality star’s relationship with her four children after Roloff made it sound like she hasn’t spent much time of late with Jacob, Molly, Zach or Jeremy.

On Sunday, however?

Amy provided photographic evidence of where things stand between herself, her three sons and her daughter.

This almost never happens! Amy Roloff poses here with all four of her adult children.

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom,” wrote the Little People, Big World cast member on Mother’s Day.

“You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with. I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become.”

Concluded Amy:

“Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday. It will guide yiu as you journey on your path in life.

“I love you all so much – forever and always @jeremyroloff @zroloff07 @jacobroloff45 and Molly.”

Amy Roloff is hooked up to the Internet here and responding to questions from her followers.

All of Amy’s kids are in a very different place in life.

Molly lives in Washington with her husband and has never really been part of her family’s reality show.

Jacob left Little People, Big World in 2016 and later claimed that a producer abused him.

Jeremy walked away from this program in 2018.

Zach, meanwhile, still helps anchor Little People, Big World alongside his wife and three young children.

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World.

It’s pretty unusual for Amy to pose with all of her kids, and it’s even more unusual for us to get a glimpse at Molly in any kind of spotlight.

Awhile ago, Matt Roloff hinted at some sort of incident that prompted him and his ex-wife to grow extra protective of their only daughter.

​​“We had ​​some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” the 61-year old explained during an episode of the First Class Fatherhood podcast in 2020.

“We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something.

“When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

Looking ahead, we can confirm that Little People, Big World will return for a new season.

Beyond that, though?

There’s been a shift in the ongoing dynamic among relatives… most obviously the awkward and very open feud between Zach and Matt Roloff, which stems from the latter having placed his farm up for sale without (allegedly) giving the former any realistic chance to purchase it first.

“Little People, Big World was meant to be a fun, family show about a pumpkin farm and how they conquer life despite their disabilities,” a source told The Sun in January, describing the show’s long-term future as shaky and adding:

“Although the drama is usually great for reality TV, it’s become a little depressing to watch as the family has grown apart in recent months.”

A