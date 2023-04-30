Farrah Abraham Does Weird Stuff with Ken Doll, Sparks Nose Job Speculation

Farrah Abraham may have recently undergone plastic surgery.

Shocking, we know.

Flabbergasting, really.

We’ll give you a moment to recover from this completely unexpected turn of events…

Late last week, however, the Teen Mom alum uploaded a video approximately one minute in length.

It featured Abraham interacting with Barbie’s iconic boyfriend, Ken, who allegedly whispered in Farrah’s ear that he had subscribed to her TikTok page.

Weird. But whatever.

This is Farrah Abraham we’re talking about here. She also showed off her daughter getting her face pierced for her 14th birthday a little while ago.

https://www.tiktok.com/@farrahabraham/video/7227185504792382763, , Teen Mom fans suspect Farrah Abraham got ‘another nose job’ after the star looks different in new video.

More noteworthy, according to many observers, was the appearance of Abraham’s nose, which they believe looks thinner than usual and which they therefore believe has gone under the knife for yet another operation.

“Oh my God, I don’t recognize her with her new nose!” one person remarked in response to the video.

“Farrah says she’s nothing like her mother, but the attitude and nose job make her a twin to Debra,” a second individual wrote.

A third chimed in as follows: “Before you know it, her nose will be gone! Lots of laughs.”

Abraham, of course, has admitted changed up her appearance on a number of occasions.

Remember her totally plastic selfie from November 2022?

Remember a couple months later when she caused alarm with another photo and then rambled incoherently for long time online?

We can even rundown all the plastic surgery procedures that we know of down below…

In 2010, Farrah had a breast augmentation and rhinoplasty.

In 2012, Farrah got a chin implant … before undergoing a 40-minute procedure under local anesthesia to remove it a year later.

In 2013, Farrah underwent a second breast augmentation to increase her cup size from C to D and also got lip injections.

In 2015, she underwent a third boob job to correct a previous botched procedure.

Farrah Abraham looks quite different in her recent Instagram uploads. (Photo via TikTok)

It’s a whole lot to keep track of.

Elsewhere, Farrah’s infamous mother, Debra, previously told Teen Mom Fanz that Farrah allegedly “blocked her number” and “cut off any form of communication with her.”

They haven’t spoken since 2021.

“I wish I could speak to Farrah,” Debra said at the time, adding:

“I miss Sophia, and I would do anything to see her. Times are rough, but I know God will prevail in the end.”