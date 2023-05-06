Prince Harry: Smiling and Beaming With Pride at King Charles’ Coronation!

We’ve known for several weeks that Prince Harry was planning to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles.

But for some reason, Harry’ harshest critics insisted that he was planning to ruin this historic occasion by bailing out at the last moment.

Well, once again that Harry haters have been proven wrong.

Not only was Charles’ youngest son on hand for the occasion, he was all smiles!

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While Harry did not publicly pay homage to his father, as Prince William did, he was on hand for the ceremony, and he appeared to be in very good spirits.

As expected, Harry was not accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, who remained in California with the couple’s two children.

Insiders say Harry will not linger long after the ceremony, as he’s in a hurry to return home.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After all, today happens to be the fourth birthday of Harry’s son, Prince Archie.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly hightail it to the airport shortly after the conclusion of today’s festivities so that he can be present for Archie’s party.

Something tells us the day’s second soiree will be a less formal affair!

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Harry is not on the greatest terms with his family these days.

In January, Harry published a memoir in which he wrote candidly about his strained relationship with his father and brother.

While promoting the book, Harry gave an interview to Anderson Cooper in which he confirmed that he is no longer on speaking terms with Charles and William.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if Harry has reopened the lines of communication with William, but insiders say he did speak with Charles ahead of today’s coronation.

The content of that conversation remains a mystery, but it does appear that Harry and Charles have arranged some sort of tentative truce.

It’s unlikely, of course, that we’ll witness any warm father-son moments during today’s festivities.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Windsors were never a very affectionate family, and Harry is still very much the black sheep, a fact evidenced by his attire:

Despite his years of military service, Harry was not permitted to wear his uniform to today’s ceremony.

The scrutiny on Harry’s relationship with his father and brother has been more intense than ever in the weeks leading up to Charles’ coronation.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Perhaps now that the dust has settled, Harry will be permitted to return to a life of semi-normalcy.

Whatever the case, he likely scored some points with his father by performing this obligation today.