Meghan Markle: I’m Skipping the Coronation For Mental Health Reasons!

As you’ve likely heard by now, there’s been a great deal of controversy surrounding King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

Most of the drama has had to do with the question of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance.

After months of uncertainty, we now know that Harry will attend the coronation, while Meghan will remain at home in California with the couple’s two children.

The arrangement seems to be the result of a compromise between Harry and his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

And we’re sure Meghan is quite alright with that arrangement, as she probably would’ve had a hellish time in London.

Meghan endured all sorts of mistreatment when she traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year, and there’s no reason to believe that this trip would have been any different.

Insiders say Prince William and Kate Middleton are thrilled that Meghan won’t be attending, so we guess the compromise worked out for everyone.

Meghan Markle

In a new interview with Fox News, author and royal expert Christopher Andersen says that Meghan made the right call, as the trip would’ve been bad for her relationship with her in-laws … and even worse for her mental health.

“Harry will be cheered, but he will also probably be booed, and he is also likely to feel sidelined and marginalized,” Andersen explained.

“But there’s no doubt that this was the right decision. I’m sure King Charles is breathing a sigh of relief. As compromises go, this is a good one.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Andersen adds, however, that Meghan probably has mixed feelings about the fact that her husband will be attending this historic event without her.

“One has to wonder, however, how Meghan feels about all this,” Andersen said.

“Does she fully support Harry’s decision to go solo, or did she beg him to stay behind with her and the children in Montecito? Was this a bone of contention between them?” he asked.

Harry and Meghan

“If this was a decision made jointly, then it shows a level of maturity and unity in the marriage that is to be admired.

“However, if Meghan is only reluctantly supporting Harry’s decision or opposes it, you can only imagine what a strain that might put on their marriage going forward,” Andersen continued.

“My guess is that they both understand this is a do-or-die moment in their relationship with the royal family. I don’t think Charles or [Prince] William would ever forgive Harry if he didn’t show.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Yes, as much as she knows that her staying home is what’s best for everyone, Meghan probably isn’t too happy about handing her in-laws such a public victory.

But according to journalist Omid Scobie, Harry will likely show his allegiance to his wife by high-tailing it out of England as soon as the ceremony is over.

“Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie tweeted.

We’re sure Harry would prefer to skip the ordeal entirely — but at least he’s doing his best to keep everyone happy.

No easy feat with this group!