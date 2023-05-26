Jana Kramer: Engaged to Allan Russell! After Just Six Months of Dating!

Jana Kramer just dropped a romantic bombshell on her podcast:

The singer is engaged!

The One Tree Hill alum even stunned her cohosts on the show by revealing her boyfriend of six months, Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell, recently proposed — and, yes, she accepted.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (getty)

“It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view,” Kramer explained on air.

“And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and then Jolie just started jumping up and down.

“It was the cutest thing ever, it’s like she knew what was happening. She’s like, ‘You’re getting married!'”

Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Jana Kramer attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty)

She has talked openly in the past about the vast number of times Caussin cheated on her.

In November, she even detailed just how unsatisfactory the couple’s sex life had become for her prior to their marital split.

Now, Kramer is looking ahead, though.

“It was perfect,” she added on the podcast of the simple proposal, which prompted tears all around.

“I don’t need the roses and whole glam setup.”

(Instagram)

This will be the fourth wedding for the actress, who was previously wed to abusive ex-husband Michael Gambino, actor Johnathon Schaech and then Caussin.

Kramer says her daughter broke the engagement news to Caussin and that her ex is totally cool with Kramer’s now-fiance.

“I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone who loves you and respects you. You deserve this, after everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone,'” said Kramer of Caussin’s response.

“It meant so much to me that he said that. I’m just like, thank you, so much.”

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin had a rocky marriage. It didn’t end well. (Instagram)

Russell, meanwhile, was a guest on Kramer’s Whine Down podcast on May 26 and addressed his alleged soulmate’s relationship history.

“Regardless of what the past has been, everyone has a past,” Russell said.

“But it’s how they’ve learned and grown and managed those situations. And I don’t judge Jana on anything from the past.

“I don’t judge anyone on anything from the past as long as they show up for me and the people that I love and the people that are important to me.

“It shows that have grown from any sort of decisions or mistakes that might have been made in the past.

“And for me, that’s attractive, and it’s just one of the many things that is hugely attractive about Jana — how she has had all these upsets in the past but she moves forward.

“She’s a little warrior and that’s attractive.”