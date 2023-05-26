Christine Brown Officiates Gay Wedding, Dances the Night Away with Fiance

As previously reported, Christine Brown is getting married soon.

According to a recent article in The Sun, Brown and David Woolley will exchange vows this July.

Prior to this ceremony, however, the long-time Sister Wives star didn’t just attend a different wedding — she was front and center for it!

Looking sharp! Christine Brown is enjoying some sunshine in this photo from Instagram. (Instagram)

The Sun was also the outlet to capture this story, as grooms Leonard Reyes and Cameron Tramel wed last month and previously decided that they wanted Christine to officiate their big day… simply because they were big fans.

“She was the first one that I thought of and I was like, ‘Hey, let me just ask her. The worst case scenario is she’s going to say no,'” Leo explained to The Sun about his Instagram message to the reality star about two years ago.

The newlywed added:

“And then probably within 30 minutes I got a message back and she was like, ‘Oh my God, yes! I would be so honored to.'”

Why, hello there, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star is basically falling out of her top here. (Instagram)

The Sacramento-based digital creator and commercial painter said he reached out to Christine after connecting with her arc on Sister Wives, which culminated on Season 17 with Brown splitting from spiritual spouse Kody.

“I’ve always really liked Christine and I thought it was great that she was able to speak up for herself and finally get what she deserves in life,” Leo said, referring to the mom of six divorcing Kody after 25 years.

“She went through a lot of kind of the same things being in a plural marriage.

“A lot of people don’t accept it. You know, being gay and getting married, it’s not usually as acceptable.”

(Instagram)

This is unfortunate, but true.

Christine wasn’t paid for this role; nor was it filmed for Sister Wives or anything.

She seemingly just did it out of the goodness of her generous heart.

“[Christine] was honestly just super sweet. Everything that day was about us,” Leo added of his April 23 nuptials.

(Instagram)

After exchanging vows and rings, the 150 guests celebrated with music that made Christine want to dance with everyone in the crowd.

Leo said that she and Woolley had a blast, were very social and partied for over four hours with the group.

He also hopes to be invited to their wedding this summer!

“I’ve heard around July,” a source told The Sun of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you! (Instagram)

Brown and Woolley got engaged in April.

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the Sister Wives star on Instagram at the time.

She previously gushed and gushed and gushed over her now-fiance to People Magazine.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine said to the publication, adding:

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

