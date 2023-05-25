Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval of Abuse: He’s a Dangerous Narcissist!

Ever since word got out about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, Vanderpump Rules fans have been eagerly awaiting the season 10 reunion.

It would mark the first time that the entire cast would have the chance to confront Tom and Raquel about their illicit romance — and this is not a group of people who are known mince words.

The reunion filmed back in March, and rumors of explosive drama among the cast began to circulate the following day.

Finally, on Wednesday night, part one of three aired on Bravo, and in most respects, it did not disappoint.

A photo from the set of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

(If you were hoping to see Raquel get roasted by the cast then you might’ve been let down. Because of Leviss’ restraining order against Scheana Shay, she watched last night’s proceedings from a trailer and will not take the stage until next week.)

One of the most explosive exchanges of the evening came when Andy Cohen asked Lala Kent how she feels about the fact that Sandoval and Leviss still live together.

“Lala, I know when you and Randall broke up you got out of the house pretty quickly. Do you think it’s healthy for these two to be sharing the home now?” the host asked.

Lala Kent works the red carpet at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“No. Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying,” she responded, referring to her allegedly abusive former fiancé.

“That is a f—ing narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person. This is a dangerous human being,” Kent continued.

When Lisa Vanderpump countered that it’s unfair to compare Sandoval to Emmett — a man whom Kent has accused of stalking and sexually assaulting his employees — Lala seemed to suggest that Tom’s actions were similarly egregious.

The Toms and Scheana at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“He was sleeping next to her. This was his life partner. If you can do that to her, there’s something wrong with this person,” Lala spat.

On social media, many fans pointed out that Lala has a rather long history of infidelity herself, and she may have been exaggerating her case in the heat of the moment.

Kent also became irate when Tom Schwartz revealed that he found out about the affair in August, despite Sandoval’s claims that he didn’t tell his friend until January.

The Toms and Scheana at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“You pretty much told her everything that you’ve been telling me. You guys had like a kind of an intimate moment,” Schwartz recalled.

Lala accused the business partners of failing to “get your stories straight.”

Madix chimed in that the affair began “when Charlotte’s body wasn’t even f—in’ cold,” referring to her dog who passed away in August.

Ariana Madix at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

As for the exes’ living situation, Ariana recently indicated that she would be moving out of the house she had shared with Tom, but it turned out to be a sort of prank on fans to announce her new promotional partnership with SoFi.

The fact that Madix feels comfortable joking about the situation is another indication that her circumstances probably aren’t as serious as Lala is making them out to be.

Like James Kennedy, Lala has beef with Sandoval that has nothing to do with the Ariana situation, and she’s clearly enjoying her position of moral superiority.

Lala Kent spills the tea on Tom Sandoval in a scene from Vanderpump Rules. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Mind you, we’re in no way defending Sandoval’s actions, as what they’re entirely indefensible.

But it’s important to pause from time to time and remember that this is Vanderpump Rules — which means that none of these people is without sin.