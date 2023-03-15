Scheana Shay: Planning to Attend Vanderpump Reunion DESPITE Raquel Leviss Restraining Order?

Well, the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal might be a real pain for the people who are experiencing it firsthand.

But let’s be honest, the whole thing has been pretty fun for Vanderpump Rules fans!

The affair between Tom and Raquel has had a ripple effect that’s impacted every single member of the current Vanderpump cast and quite a few former stars.

One of the more interesting subplots to emerge from all of this has involved Raquel’s allegations against Scheana Shay.

Raquel Leviss has been granted a restraining order against Scheana Shay. (Photo via Bravo)

In case you missed it, on the night that news of the affair went public, Scheana and Raquel were in New York to shoot an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Raquel says that Scheana punched her and gave her a black eye after she found out about the affair.

Scheana says that’s total BS, and insists she never laid a finger on Raquel.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

Whatever the case, Raquel has been granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana, and that could create some problems for their Bravo bosses.

You see, the highly-anticipated Vanderpump Season 10 reunion is set to film on March 23.

And the first hearing regarding Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana won’t take place until March 29.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

That means these two won’t be able to be on set at the same time.

That’s a major issue, as this is the most anticipated reunion in Vanderpump history, and host Andy Cohen surely wants the entire cast involved.

Fortunately, there’s a possible solution.

And it comes to us courtesy of Scheana’s lawyer, who hilariously shades Raquel in his comments by calling her by her real name, Rachel.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A

“The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can’t both be physically present at the reunion,” attorney Neama Rahmani says in a new interview with People magazine.

“Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can’t happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place,” Rahmani continues.

“There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy.”

Here’s Scheana Shay at a movie premiere in 2020. She’s on the red carpet. (Photo via Instagram)

Rahmani says Leviss and Shay will “have to film [the reunion] separately or virtually.”

He adds that Raquel has “created a mess both for her friends and for the show” by filing for a restraining order.

Well, creating messes seems to be what Raquel does best these days.

But hey, she might have earned Vanderpump another five seasons with all that messiness, so maybe her castmates should be thanking her!