Tina Turner Mourned by Joe Biden, Basically Every Famous Person Alive

As you’ve likely heard about by now, we’ve lost a legend.

Tina Turner is dead at age 83.

The iconic singer died on May 24 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement.

Singer Tina Turner performs onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

“Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock’n Roll has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” Doherty’s statement read on Wednesday.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family.

“Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

This photo shows the legendary Tina Turner on February 28, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Getty)

In response to the tragic news, a number of celebrities have paid tribute to the multiple-time Grammy winner.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable,” said President Joe Biden, for example.

“Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.

“Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was “simply the best.”

Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas at the Grand Staircase of the White House on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty)

Here’s a look at what some other very well-known names have said about Tina Turner…

George Takei: “A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now.”

Forest Whitaker: “Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best.”

Diane Warren: “A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner.”

Tina Turner attends Giorgio Armani Prive Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture S/S 2010. (Getty)

Viola Davis: “Iconic. Beautiful. Brilliant. A Survivor. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Queen Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!”

Mick Jagger: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Diana Ross: “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Tina Turner reacts on stage after the German premiere of the musical “Tina – Das Tina Turner Musical” in the Operettenhaus in Hamburg on March 3, 2019. (Getty)

Magic Johnson: “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

Bryan Adams: “I’ll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour with you, going in the studio together and being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love…and that’s all.”

Martha Stewart: “We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!”

Rita Wilson: “@tinaturner this woman elevated it all. Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal.”

Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project ‘Beyond – Three Voices For Peace’ on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Getty)

Alicia Keys: “What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!!! The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn’t believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!! (Thanks to my big sis @oprah!!!) I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you’ve poured out around u.

“The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!!

“Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts beautiful big sister! Rest well!”

Questlove: “Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything. Man…. This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it’s 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest In Melody.”