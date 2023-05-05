Khloe Kardashian Second Baby Name: Revealed! At Last! Sort of Normal!

Ladies and Gentlemen… we finally have the answer.

Nine months after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together (via surrogate this time around), an insider has confirmed the first name of this precious bundle of joy.

Yes, as his mother previously teased, it starts with a T.

No, however, it’s not as unusual as the first name of the child’s five-year old sister, True.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Khloe and Tristan have named their second-born Tatum Robert.

To be clear, Khloe herself has not verified this moniker just yet.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Khloe admitted she was waiting “for the premiere of our show” before dropping the bombshell, implying that it will be revealed early on The Kardashians Season 3.

But someone close to the star appears to have spilled the tea a bit ahead of time.

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from the Kardashians.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” reports The Sun, adding:

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother.”

Indeed, both of these relatives were/are named Robert, while Tatum happens to be the last name of the best player on the Boston Celtics.

Thompson now plays for that team’s main rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, which adds a twist to the whole baby-naming saga.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (Photo via Instagram)

“Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloe towards that,” continues The Sun.

“It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T.

“Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.”

It looks like she’s found it.

To her credit, Kardashian hasn’t spoken much in public about young Tatum.

During her interview on the aforementioned talk show, she did reveal the following nugget, however:

“He is a quiet baby.

“He’s a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo.

Khoe also insisted to Hudson last month that she’s single.

As for where the inspiration for her daughter’s name came from?

“I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True,” Khloe told followers in May 2018.

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name, [so it] stuck… I couldn’t get out [it] of my head.”

