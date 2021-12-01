Chris Lopez Welcomes Third Child, Hurls Shade at Sons with Kailyn Lowry

Chris Lopez just welcomed a brand new baby.

And, in case you were wondering, he likes this one a whole lot more than his previous two!

For real.

The guy said that.

Lopez, of course, is best known in celebrity gossip circles for having twice gotten Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry pregnant.

The exes share a son named Lux and another named Creed -- along with an ugly history.

Numerous times over the past few years, Lowry has trashed Lopez as a deadbeat dad.

She even took out an order of protection against him at one point... although she proceeded to sleep with him and get knocked up by him for a second time while it was in place.

More recently, in October, Kailyn accused Chris of partying in Miami instead of paying Creed's medical bills.

"You should take care of your financial obligations to your children before going on a trip to Miami," the MTV personality vented on her Instagram Stories.

Lowry also took it upon herself around this same time to reveal that Lopez was expecting another kid with an unnamed lover.

This kid has now been born.

"I love being a dad, I promise you," Lopez said on the latest episode of his podcast, prior to taking a very weird shot at his first two children.

"I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy, it feels good," he added.

Chris probably meant this as a shot at Lowry.

But still: What the Hell, dude? You don't need to tell the universe that you love one of your children more than the others.

Lopez continued, saying he gets to be more involved with this latest son and saying on air:

"I love kids. I've always gotten along with kids, I don't know how. They know how to have fun. They're so innocent."

The father of three also slammed Kailyn for announcing that he was going to be having a child with his baby mama, accusing her of trying to "destroy" his "peace" by breaking this news a few weeks ago without his permission.

"Regardless of situations... like it came out... I don't even care. You ain't about to destroy some peace," Lopez said on the podcast.

He then addressed his well-known ex directly:

"I'm just trying to be as peaceful as possible.

"Leave me the f**k alone."

In September, Kailyn seemingly shared the bombshell that Chris was expecting his third child before he was able to make the announcement himself.

“Congratulations to Chris & his new family,” Lowry, who as a total of four sons by three different men, wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Lopez made it clear he didn't appreciate the message.

“If they ain’t giving you the right attention, I get it, but this ain’t the way to get mine," he Tweeted in response.

No word yet on the name or measurements of Lopez's latest baby.