Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez Tried to Kill Me and He Got Away With It!

During last month's Teen Mom 2 reunion show, Kailyn Lowry revealed that Chris Lopez once tried to kill her.

It was not the first time that Lowry accused Lopez of abuse, but never before had she discussed the incident on camera, or in such shocking detail.

To the utter shock of hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, Lowry explained that Lopez attacked her so violently that she feared for her life.

"Chris almost killed me in October 2019 by domestic violence," Kail said.

Lowry went on to explain that the attack resulted in significant trauma and prompted her to seek therapy.

“In October 2019, someone almost took my life, and that was the pivotal moment in my life where I was like, ‘I need help,'” she said.

“And so I’ve been in therapy since then.”

Lowry noted that she's not in the habit of hiding important aspects of her life from her fans, but she hadn't "figured out the right time or way to, you know, tell my whole story… I don’t think it’s something that people just openly talk about.”

Lopez downplayed the allegations, noting that Lowry was once arrested for assaulting him, as though that makes Kail's allegations any less shocking.

Lowry addressed the incident earlier this week during an Instagram Q&A session.

And when a fan asked about Lopez's response to the allegations, Lowry did not mince words.

“It’s actually really sickening,” she replied according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

Kail accused Chris of “minimizing” his actions, adding, “That night changed my life.”

Lowry also informed fans that she'll be speaking about the incident in greater detail during an upcoming episode of her Barely Famous podcast.

She noted that she'll be joined by guest Dr. Drew for what's sure to be a very emotional installment.

“I’ve never told the story. I’ve never talked about it. I’ve never gone into detail,” Kail said during the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

When Chris joined the conversation via video link, Kail encouraged Drew and Nessa to ask him about the incident, stating, “I think he knows what he did.”

“It’s been abuse on both sides,” Lopez explained.

“She’s making it seem like I really beat her. That’s the story going around, that I actually beat her. I never beat her. Did I threaten? I might have said some things out of anger," he continued.

"I’m not gonna stand here and act like I’m innocent. I’ve done things. And I served [time in jail] for that. I got handed my punishment. I’m not about to let y’all keep punishing me for something I did three or four years ago.”

During her recent Q&A, Kail told fans that she's been struggling with depression, and she decided to invite Drew on her show in the hope that the conversation might prove therapeutic.

“I think I’m going to finally talk about it and see if [Dr. Drew] has any advice,” she wrote.

“This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE,” Kail continued.

“Even on my OK days life is so heavy for me lately. I am hoping it gets better over the summer.”

Here's hoping that Drew will be able to help Kail reach a more stable place in her healing process.