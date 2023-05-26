Jenelle Evans: I Carried Teen Mom! That Franchise Needs Me!

Jenelle Evans was fired by MTV way back in 2019 after her husband shot and killed his family’s dog and then Child Protective Services took away the couple’s kids for several weeks.

It seems crazy to simply write that sentence out in full.

But it’s true.

David Eason killed poor Nugget.

Girls just wanna have sun! That’s what Jenelle Evans is basically saying here. (Instagram)

Fast forward all this time later and Evans still hasn’t gotten over her Teen Mom ousting.

She still appears to harbor some resentment.

And she still never misses an opportunity to take jabs at the aforementioned cable network.

Consider the following case in point…

Jenelle Evans and David Eason took another vacation this week. And once again, the couple left their kids at home. (Instagram)

On Thursday, Evans reposted a story from a Maci Bookout Facebook fan page that stated the following:

“Rumor has it all the Teen Mom shows are getting cancelled.”

(This isn’t actually the case, for whatever it’s worth, although viewership across the Teen Mom universe has dropped substantially over the past few years.)

As you might expect, Evans had a unique take on this headline.

(Facebook)

“Because you took out the person who brought the ratings… me,” Jenelle gloated, as you can see above.

In the Comments section, Evans went on to discuss her firing, replying to fans’ remarks about the series in general.

“I thought you were coming back [to the show]?” one person asked Jenelle.

“Nope, and still don’t have any explanation why I left to begin with,” Evans responded.

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Instagram)

We’re pretty sure it had something to do with the whole child endangerment thing.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement over four years ago.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans did appear on one semi-recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

(TikTok)

In March, she ranted a bit about her former employer in a confusing response to someone acting “fake,” as Evans described it.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have one true friend and I know people offer but I don’t know who to trust anymore,” Jenelle complained two months ago, adding:

“Teen Mom/MTV has f**ked up every type of friendship I want to have.”

Jenelle Evans is front and center here, speaking to her followers about her health concerns. (Instagram)

This week, meanwhile, Evans also chimed in after a social media user noted all the recent cast changes on Teen Mom and its spinoffs.

“I feel if they kept the originals only it would have stayed successful,” she wrote, making a reference to the Teen Mom 2 OGs of herself, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer and denying a claim that Lowry was the program’s most damaging loss.

“I was the first they let go and they wrote articles how ratings dropped immediately after,” she said on Thursday.

Evans concluded by alleging that producers have asked her to come back, too.

(Instagram)

I am [doing great without MTV]!” the mother of three wrote.

“Wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I’ve declined two offers from them to be honest.

“I don’t trust anyone, they taught me that.”