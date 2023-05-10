90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days Cast: Meet ALL of the New Couples!

Earlier this week, we showed you the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6.

A lot of fans focused upon Gino and Jasmine’s dramatic return. Frankly, so did we.

But there’s a whole cast of brand new couples to meet. Including two pairs that the trailer did not include.

We promised to introduce them when we knew more. And now we do. Take a look at the full Season 6 cast!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 is Amanda’s introductory season. Can this young widow find love again, or is it all too soon? (Photo Credit: TLC)

Louisiana native Amanda is a 31-year-old mother of two. After losing her husband to cancer, she has become a young single mom.

Now, she has found love again with Razvan, a super hot Romanian model. He is 26.

She’s flying out to see him. But they’ve only been talking for four months, and between the nature of his job and the reality of her being a parent, are either of them ready for the other?

Though Christian did not appear in the first teaser trailer, he and his lady love are part of the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 cast. (Photo Credit: TLC)

30-year-old Minnesota native Christian has spent years as the “life of the party” but is looking to settle down.

He has found love with Cleo. She’s British, she’s autistic, and she’s transgender.

Christian has only dated cis women in the past, and he’s facing some sort of pushback from family (yikes!). That isn’t stopping him from finding out if Cleo is the woman for him.

David is deaf and communicates using ASL. His love story on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 will involve how the hearing world has responded to his disability in past relationships. (Photo Credit: TLC)

42-year-old David is deaf. In addition to struggling to connect with people with full hearing, he has also experienced cheating. That kind of wound doesn’t go away overnight.

The Nebraska native has fallen in love with Sheila, a 31-year-old mom from the Philippines. She is not fully deaf, but she is hard-of-hearing. And she has a limited grasp of ASL.

David’s family isn’t sure that this match is right for him. Sheila worries about her son connecting with David. And there are also cultural differences at play.

90 Day Fiance; Before The 90 Days Season 6 is not Gino Palazzolo’s first time on the franchise. But his second bite at the apple could be even more explosive than the first. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are, of course, no strangers to viewers. Their dramatic antics and screaming fights filled our screens more than a year ago.

These two are still engaged. Jasmine appears to have had some work done on her face … and to want some work done on her genitals. (It’s in the trailer)

You know what else is in the trailer? Gino asking if Jasmine is cheating on him. Oh, and an ugly fight between them that ends with Jasmine declaring that she’s going back to her ex, who at least knows how to f–k her. Oh dear.

Meisha has enough in her story — a midlife conversion to Catholicism, walking away from her TV journalism job, dating a middle-aged virgin — to make her one of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6’s most talked-about cast members. (Photo Credit: TLC)

43-year-old Meisha had a TV journalism career. After a spiritual experience, she quit that job. Oh, and converted to Catholicism.

Over the better part of the last decade, she has forged a deep connection with 46-year-old Nicola, from Israel. And she’s flying out to meet him.

But Nicola is a virgin. Even outside of the bedroom, it’s unclear if this relationship is going to meet her needs. (Smart money says that their storyline is going to be bonkers)

Riley is from Pennsylvania, and when he went to Vietnam for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, he brought a lot of trust issues with him. (Photo Credit: TLC)

43-year-old veteran Riley loves jazz and is some sort of cigar aficionado. And he also loves Violet, a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman.

Their surprisingly age-appropriate (at least, surprising for this show) romance has gone on for two years. But it’s not without its issues.

Even before making the trip to Vietnam, Riley has doubts about Violet’s fidelity. He’s been burned before. And his suspicions increase after he arrives.

Statler is looking for unconditional love on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6. But it’s possible that she’s prepared to commit a little harder than her British lady love is. She’ll find out, and so will viewers! (Photo Credit: TLC)

Though 33-year-old Texas native Statler did not appear in the trailer, she will be part of Season 6. And so will her girlfriend, Dempsey. (Real talk: are they just going by their last names for the show?)

Statler’s baggage comes in the form of adoption. As an adult, she is looking for unconditional love, and she believes that her girlfriend could be it.

If things go well when Statler meets Dempsey in the UK, she is prepared to move there permanently. But, um, Dempsey doesn’t know that yet.

After turning his own life upside down to care for his mother, Tyray believes that he has found love again on 90 Day Fiance; Before The 90 Days Season 6. Unless it all falls apart. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Last but not least are 33-year-old Tyray from California and 27-year-old Carmella from Barbados. After four years of chatting (primarily on Snapchat, of all places), he’s ready to meet her.

Tyray has dealt with rejection in the past. But this time, it’s his family warning him to be wary of Carmella.

And it looks like a friend will present him with evidence of her being a sex worker. Is his displeasure about being jealous, or is there something bigger at play?

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 premieres on June 4.

It’s great to see that the franchise is making an effort to showcase more LGBTQ+ cast members. Making up for lost time.

But we are a little curious why none of the three women who are part of that community happened to show up on the first trailer.