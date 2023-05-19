Derick Dillard Pays Birthday Tribute to Wife Amid Duggar Docuseries Drama

As previously reported in excited detail, Jill Duggar is about to tear her parents a new one.

The former Counting On star is featured prominently in a new docuseries coming to Amazon that will hopefully expose the Duggars for the dangerous maniacs that they truly are.

Conversely, however?

Derick Dillard thinks Jill is really pretty awesome.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny.

On Wednesday, Derick celebrate his spouse on her the anniversary of the day she entered the world by sharing a loving tribute on Instagram Wednesday.

As you can see above, the post featured a photo of the ex-reality star smiling from ear to ear while holding an adorable bunny.

“Happy 32nd birthday to my lovely wife, @jillmdillard,” Dillard began. “Life with you is fun! I’m thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!”

Added Derick:

“P.S. One of these years I’ll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you’ve always wanted ;).”

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have cut ties with Jim Bob.

Jill and Derick, who have been married since 2014, will provide in-depth interviews for the aforementioned documentary.

“There’s a story that’s going to be told. And I would rather be the one telling it,” Jill says in the first trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

According to the synopsis of the promo shared on YouTube:

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles.

“As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.”

(Instagram)

For her part, Jill has been acting out more and more of late, making it clear that her parents no longer are in control of her behavior.

Duggar previously went public with her tips for maintaining a healthy marriage, including how couples should “have sex often.”

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol),” she wrote on her family’s blog in 2019.

“And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate.”

Since this time, Jill has been quite open with her NSFW feelings about her husband.

(Instagram)

Jill and Derick share sons Israel David, 8, Samuel Scott, 5, and Frederick “Freddy” Michael, 7 months.

Their youngest son arrived in July 2022 after Duggar suffered a pregnancy loss.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” she wrote in a family blog post after her son’s was born.

“The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick.’

“Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick to spell, ‘de’-‘rick,’ literally meaning son ‘of’ (de) Rick.”

