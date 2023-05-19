Tori Roloff Shares Tearful Post About Son Jackson After Fans Express Concerns

Earlier this month, Tori Roloff’s video of Jackson worried fans.

That was not her intention. But the footage of him playing showed that the growth of his legs remains troubling. As Little People, Big World fans know, Jackson is bowlegged, and may require more surgery in the future.

Tori has a very different post about her precious firstborn, who recently turned six.

Jackson is bright and precious. And an overwhelmed Tori expresses that she is downright tearful.

On Instagram, Tori Roloff shared this adorable photo of newly 6-year-old Jackson Roloff in May of 2023. She added tearful emojis to express her overwhelming feelings of love. (Instagram)

On Instagram, Tori Roloff shared a look at her adorable son.

We see him sitting at a table, wearing a somewhat sporty shirt, and focusing upon what looks like homework.

He is following the life cycle of a butterfly — from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly.

Taking to social media, Tori Roloff posed with her kids, Jackson Roloff and Lilah Roloff. It looks like they had fun at an Easter event. But isn’t someone missing? (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

In the moment when Tori captured this, Jackson was singing “Jesus, Strong and Kind” to himself.

That may sound odd or unexpected to those who did not grow up in Christian households. However, some families raise their children in environments where explicitly Christian media fills their day-to-day lives.

Clearly, Jackson’s singing is not distracting him from his work, as he’s doing a terrific job.

Here, we see 5-year-old Jackson Roloff along side an Easter Bunny while enjoying an egg hunt early in the spring of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

But Tori’s reaction caught the eye of numerous fans and followers.

She imposed three tearful emojis over the view of Jackson at the table.

Clearly, she felt emotional to the extent of being overwhelmed. And why shouldn’t she? Her baby boy is growing up to be a little man!

Some families have a tradition of presenting a baby with an entire cake to eat and mess with on their birthday. Josiah Roloff was lucky enough to get to do it in a cowboy costume. (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

But a number of fans speculated that there might be a particular underlying current to Tori’s love for Jackson. And it goes back to what we saw just a few weeks ago at Josiah’s birthday.

Josiah turned one year old at the end of April (spring is a big time of year for this family’s birthdays — with Tori and Jackson recently having theirs, too).

And while Tori shared footage of her kids having a good time, Jackson’s bowlegged development had fans wringing their hands anxiously.

Though Tori Roloff’s Story showed Josiah Roloff enjoying a toy car, some of her followers focused their attention upon Jackson Roloff’s legs. (Image Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

As fans can see for themselves, Jackson’s legs curve. The bones are growing in such a way that his knees are farther apart than his feet, even when his feet touch. As if he were riding a horse.

A couple of years ago, Jackson underwent a procedure that doctors hope will adjust his growth. If not, he will require a more invasive procedure to align his legs.

For now, Jackson’s leg curvature is such that, when he walks and runs, sometimes his right foot is to the left of his left foot, or his left foot is to the left of his right. And if this continues, as he grows, things will only get worse.

In a Reel post, Zach Roloff discussed the idea that he is a “dwarf breeder.” He’s saying it as a joke. Maybe don’t call him that. (Image Credit: Facebook) (Facebook)

At the time of Jackson’s surgery, Zach noted that it will take much longer to see if that first procedure is successful than it otherwise might.

Jackson has achondroplasia, just like his brother, his sister, his father, and his paternal grandmother.

If he were of average height, he would be growing taller at a faster rate, and they would see the results — one way or the other — of his first operation. As it is, the process is slower.