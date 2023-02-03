Jill Duggar Gets NSFW in Horny Pre-Valentine’s Day Post

In recent weeks, Jill Duggar has celebrated sister Jinger’s book, noting that they are both freer than they once were.

For Jill, being “free” from the cult that raised her means letting her kids go to school. It means having a nose piercing.

And it also means tapping into human sexuality in ways that are normal in mainstream culture, but anathema in her family’s cult.

That’s how Jill was able to get downright NSFW in this horny post ahead of Valentine’s Day.

With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, Jill Duggar is promoting the Intimately Us app.

Taking to her Instagram Story (and to Reel, Instagram’s obnoxious video service that’s trying to be TikTok), Jill is posting links.

Basically, it’s an app for helping Christian, married couples. With what? With connecting romantically and improving their sex lives.

This may be niche, but it’s not just for cult survivors. Many young, married evangelicals may be extremely uncomfortable with sex.

That can mean physical discomfort while having sex. It can also mean discussing sex at all. When a topic is taboo, when you grow up believing that your own body is shameful, that doesn’t magically go away when you marry.

Toxic purity culture does lasting damage. But some married folks want to remedy some of that, without branching out by learning from porn or more traditional sex-related resources.

According to Intimately Us, the app intends to help married Christians “spice things up in a safe & wholesome way.”

So no, it’s not going to help them invite a third lover for a night of fun. And it’s not going to recommend anything hardcore. In fact, plenty of softcore marital fun is also right out the window.

But the goal is to help them improve people who likely had little to no practice before marriage to improve their sex lives. One could think of it as remedial sex education, but we’re sure that they’d never brand themselves that way.

But just because Intimately Us believes that “the best sex is within marriage” doesn’t mean that it has to be dull.

The app’s mission is to reinforce the idea that “sex should be creative and fun.”

So Jill is posting (sponsored) promotions for the app, sharing how she and Derick have been using it for a while.

“I love the Intimately Us app, and Derick and I have been using it for a few years now,” Jill wrote.

She then added: “I love that it is clean and you can play games and stuff, but they also have other advice from experts.”

According to Jill, it helps them to “spice up your marriage without all the yuck” via what she refers to as “exciting bedroom games.”

Some snarkier posts on social media are poking fun at the idea, starting with the fact that Jill is the one sharing sponsored posts.

“Ah yes because when I think of a spicy intimate married couple the first person my mind goes to is Jill Dillard. Or any Duggar,” a redditor quipped sarcastically.

Another declared: “Any Duggar promoting ANYTHING related to ‘marriage intimacy’ makes my legs close up, and my hoo-hoo to retreat in horror!”

Others noted that they feel like using an app to figure out their sex lives would be “awkward” rather than hot.

It is probably worth considering that most of us cannot fully imagine the internalized shame and the lasting repression that Jill must have experienced growing up.

She was raised to make herself an object for her husband, for sex and for reproduction. The idea that she might have her own desires, and that it’s perfectly okay to, is still very new to her.