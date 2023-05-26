Raquel Leviss Contacts FBI Over Death Threats; Ariana Madix Shoots Down Claims That Pageant Queen Was "Manipulated" By Tom Sandoval

Just when we thought the dust was beginning to settle from the Scandoval, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion sparked renewed fury over the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

And apparently the situation has become quite scary for Leviss and her family.

For several months now, Tom and Raquel have both been on the receiving end of the angry mob treatment on social media.

But now, there are fears that one of these overzealous haters might make good on their violent rhetoric.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram) (Instagram)

According to a new report from TMZ, Leviss has contacted the FBI and asked for an investigation into the barrage of death threats she’s received online.

The site quotes two messages that Raquel and her family turned over to the agency, one in which a user threatened to “tear you limb from limb” and another in which an anonymous Vanderpump viewer promised to “un-alive” Leviss and “dump the body.”

Reached for a statement, an FBI spokesperson declined to give any details about Raquel’s request for an investigation.

Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, some Vanderpump fans have taken a more compassionate view of the situation and suggested that Raquel might have entered into the affair after being manipulated by Sandoval.

“Could it be that he manipulated Raquel the same way that Ariana has claimed he manipulated her for years,” one Leviss apologist wrote on a Page Six Instagram post which suggested that Tom claimed to be in an open relationship.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

“I mean why wouldn’t Raquel believe him if that’s what he told her. He was taking her on vacations, to meet his parents, they even spent Christmas together.”

The comment prompted Ariana to clap back and shoot down that version of events.

“just to clarify — she didn’t BELIEVE that,” Madix replied.

ATom and Raquel’s romance has reportedly come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

“She told someone that he told her that. There are missing major chunks here which is totally understandable. They can’t fit every piece of context into the show.”

Ariana has a point, in that Raquel never claimed to believe that Tom was in an open relationship.

Even so, maybe this isn’t the best time to be whipping up a frenzy among social media weirdos.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Tom and Raquel have reportedly ended their relationship, but clearly, their illicit fling — and the damage it caused — is still fresh in the minds of Vanderpump viewers.

Leviss is currently residing in Arizona.

Her family says she’s checked into a mental healthcare facility, while others have claimed that she’s hiding out at her grandmother’s house in Tucson.

Either way, it’s probably a good thing that she’s far from Los Angeles at the moment.