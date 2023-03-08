Chelsea Houska: Fans Claim HGTV Star Is "Unrecognizable" Following Buccal Fat Removal

Chelsea Houska is on top of the world these days.

Having long ago left the Teen Mom cesspool in her rearview mirror, Chelsea is making a big splash in the world of home renovation TV.

Along with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea stars on Down Home Fab, a series in which the couple takes on ambitious redecorating projects for their neighbors in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

No doubt about it, Chelsea has moved on to an exciting new stage in her career — and some fans think she’s adopted a radically new look to go with it.

Fans think Chelsea Houska has switched her look up in recent weeks. (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, the Teen Mom subreddit is abuzz with speculation about what sort of cosmetic procedures Chelsea may have undergone.

“Chelsea came up on my TikTok fyp, I didn’t even recognize her? she got so much work done,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“She’s lost a lot of weight in her face, but it’s definitely more than that, her eye and mouth shape are so different now,” another added.

Has Chelsea undergone the trendiest procedure in Hollywood? (Photo via Instagram)

“I wouldn’t have believed this is her if it weren’t for the double nose piercing,” a third chimed in.

“The filter and weird face she’s making are making her look real weird.”

One commenter took the speculation a step further and guessed that Chelsea has undergone what is currently the trendiest procedure in Hollywood.

“Is this a lot of Buccal fat removal?” this person asked.

“It’s so sad. She was so pretty before she started messing with her face.”

For those are unaware, buccal (pronounced “buckle”) fat removal involves the extraction of a grape-sized piece of fat from each cheek.

Chelsea Houska has been accused of going under the knife again. Some fans think the former Teen Mom 2 star is “unrecognizable.” (Photo via TikTok)

Chrissy Teigen has admitted to undergoing the procedure.

Lea Michele, Bella Hadid, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Erin Moriarty are among the many other young stars who are rumored to have had it done.

Frankly, we don’t see any compelling evidence that Chelsea is the latest celeb to go the buccal fat removal route, but her followers seem to be convinced.

Chelsea and Cole on the set of their new HGTV show. (Photo via Instagram)

The newest queen of the home redecoration game may have gone under the knife at different points in her life.

But it doesn’t look to us like she’s dramatically altered her appearance in the months since she became HGTV’s latest breakout star.

Fans are always accusing Chelsea of going under the knife, but she really doesn’t look all that different from when she first gained fame in her teens.

Chelsea Houska is entering an exciting new stage in her career! (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, that might be why so many believe she’s had extensive work done.

After all, there aren’t too many stars who managed to raise four kids and build a business empire without some serious signs of stress appearing on their face.