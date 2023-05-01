Janelle Brown: What's Next for the Sister Wives Star? Is She Really Headed Back to the RV?

Everything is changing for the Sister Wives.

Most notably, of course, Janelle, Meri and Christine Brown are no longer sister wives… as they all ended their relationships with selfish spouse Kody at various points over the last 18 months or so.

We’ve recently learned, meanwhile, that both Christine and Meri are moving back to Utah.

What about Janelle, though?

The long-time TLC personality hasn’t said much since she separated from Kody.

On Sunday, however, she gave Instagram followers at least some idea of where she’ll soon be living.

“The place I’m living now has a great patio. I’ve always wanted a great patio where it wasn’t so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside,” she wrote as a caption to the following photo.

“So I splurged on some patio furniture this year and I’m loving my coffee “on the patio” this cool peaceful Sunday morning.”

We had previously heard that Janelle was renting a house in the Flagstaff area.

Looking ahead, though?

“For those wondering about the trailer – stay tuned – I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around !),” the mother of six added.

“It’s always been something I wanted to do.”

Looking great! Janelle Brown has a very cute smirk on her face in this photo of the Sister Wives star.

In June 2021, Brown announced that she was living in an RV.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by.

“Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

Janelle Brown gives the camera a smile in this scenic photo.

Back then, Janelle said she was living on Coyote Pass, the parcel of land Kody purchased way back in 2018 and has yet to build anything at all on.

We can’t imagine she returns to that property down the line.

So even if Janelle really does return to RV life, we have questions about where she’ll settle down with it.

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” Janelle said last year in response to a fan’s comment during an Instagram Live video, noting of her teenage daughter:

“Savannah really struggled with the RV.”

Whatever Janelle decides, we just hope she never takes Kody back.

“Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back,” an insider told The Sun last month, adding by way of further explanation:

“Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man.

“It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic.”