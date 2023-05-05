Janelle Brown and Son Gabe Set Up Her RV: It’s the First Time Without Kody!

Since embarking upon a post-Kody journey, Janelle Brown has encouraged fans to take steps to better themselves.

She is essentially starting over in a lot of ways. That’s scary, even daunting.

But Janelle’s fresh start is also giving her opportunities to connect with fans, and forge new experiences with family.

In a recent post, Janelle shared how her son Gabriel was helping her to set up her 5-wheeler. Without Kody, it was a brand new-to-her project.

Janelle Brown took to Instagram.

Using the Reels function (we know that Instagram’s desperate attempt to emulate TikTok is cringe, but it’s totally appropriate for a mom to use), she showed herself and her son, Gabe Brown.

She and the 21-year-old were in the process of connecting her RV (really a five-wheeler, but … conceptually similar).

Why was this a big deal? Because, for years, Kody would help her connect her trailer.

This was her first time doing it without Kody. It was a bit of a fresh start, complete with a learning curve — and some mother-son laughs along the way.

“I came up to hook up my trailer,” Janelle narrated during the Wednesday, May 3 video.

She admitted that she and Gabe were “learning a lot about power adapters connecting your trailer to the power.”

Janelle pointed out how setting up the mobile home is about figuring it out.” True!

“And not getting defeated and just getting it done,” Janelle described.

“You have to just be brave to do this,” Janelle then summarized.

She and Gabe discussed how anyone else who might spot them clearly puzzling over this also had their own first time doing this. No one is perfect the first time.

“Everyone has to start at the beginning! With the basics,” Janelle went on.

“When I was in the RV last time we were boon-docking so everything,” Janelle recalled.

So she remarked that “even hooking up this trailer to ‘hook-ups’ is new.”

That isn’t easy for an admitted “perfectionist,” but she had to accept that her first RV hookup might not go so smoothly.

“I have to square my shoulders and tell myself you have to start somewhere,” Janelle shared in her caption. “And everyone had to learn and go through this process.”

She then affirmed: “It’s OK to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable, and curious..” True!

Finally, Janelle concluded: “Some day I’ll have this down and can be ‘the expert.’”