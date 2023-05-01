Amy Slaton Undergoes Extreme Makeover Amid Ugly Divorce Battle

Amy Slaton is undergoing a gigantic change in her personal life.

As you very likely know by now, the 1000-Lb Sisters stalwart has split from Michael Halterman, her former high school sweetheart… the father of her two children… and her husband of four years.

Halterman filed the divorce papers in Kentucky just about seven weeks ago.

Slaton has said very little in public about the unfortunate development, although she’s been somewhat active on social media in the wake of this split — and she’s been sending subtle messages about the way she’s moving on.

It’s a whole new Amy Slaton! What do you think of this bold hair color?

Specifically, Amy has been changing up her appearance; a common maneuver for pretty much anyone going through a major break-up.

For example, Slaton now has purple hair.

Some TikTok users also think the mother of two now has gold teeth, while others believe she simply used a filter in a recent social media video.

Perhaps most importantly? For her mental and her physical well-being?

Once weighing in at 406 pounds, Amy has lost a significant amount of weight since her transformation first began.

At the end of 1000-Lb Sisters season 3, the TLC personality weighed in at 275 pounds, and she’s been open about her ambitious goal of getting all the way down to 150 pounds.

For so many people around the globe, shedding pounds is a natural response to the end of a serious relationship.

For Amy Slaton, it’s a journey she’s been on for years — and it’s one we’d have to imagine she’s more motivated than ever before to complete.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

As for where things went wrong between Amy and Michael?

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source previously told The Sun, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Amy — who underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to lower her weight to a number safe enough for her to give birth — and Michael are parents to a two-year old son named Gage and an 8-month old named Glenn.

TLC viewers have watched their romantic and parental journey for three-plus seasons on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The estranged spouses eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Sadly, it sounds as if the addition of two toddlers has been a major source of tension between Amy and Michael.

On an episode that aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses… as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the children.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Credit: Amy Slaton

During a 2023 episode shortly after Glenn’s birth, Slaton expressed irritation over her husband’s lack of support.

“I walk in the house and it’s kinda messy, the way I left it. And I’m like all you do is play video games,” she said at the time.

“You can’t pick up a room? It must be nice having a vacation. Now I have to clean up after Gage, Glenn and Michael. What the hell?

“I signed up for two kids.”