Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Fan Feud Heats Up as Each Duchess Is Accused of Copying the Other's Style!

The royal family — and the people who make their living by stroking the royal family’s egos — have never seen anything like Meghan Markle before.

Sure, King Edward VIII married a divorced American actress, but he and Wallis Simpson were promptly bounced out of the family and exiled to a life of obscurity in France.

Meghan and Prince Harry, however, have stubbornly refused to go gently into that good night.

In fact, thanks to her podcast, his memoir, and their collaborative Netflix docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are, in many ways, more relevant than ever.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

And if you ask Meghan’s staunchest supporters, jealousy over that popularity is what’s led Kate Middleton to emulate her sister-in-law’s style.

Earlier this week, Kate delivered a surprise appearance during the Eurovision Song Contest finale.

The princess showed off her piano-playing skills in a look that was considerably more casual than the one she rocked at the coronation of King Charles just a few days earlier.

And some viewers thought that Kate’s blue Jenny Packham dress looked suspiciously similar to the frock that Meghan sported at the NAACP Image Awards back in February.

“It is quite creepy the way Kate Middleton copies everything that Meghan wears and does. She never ever has an original idea of her own Meghan lives on in Kate’s head rent free,” one person tweeted.

“Copy Kate has once again ‘borrowed’ Meghan’s style with a replica of the dress Meghan wore to the NAACP Image Awards,” another observed.

Meghan Markle fans are accusing the Kate Middleton of ripping off the duchess’ style. (Photo via YouTube)

Not to be outdone, Kate’s fans are accusing Meghan of ripping off their fav’s signature look.

Meghan recently appeared via video ahead of a friend’s TED Talk, and royalists were quick to accuse of her of styling herself after the Princess of Wales.

“Omg. Meghan Markle, who is jealous and obsessed with the Princess of Wales, is wearing hazel contact lenses to look like Kate,” one Twitter user alleged.

Meghan sported a slightly different look for a recent appearance at a friend’s TED Talk. (Photo via YouTube)

“She looks like she’s trying to look like Kate … that won’t happen,” another spat.

Some even went so far as to accuse Meghan undergoing plastic surgery in the hope that she would emerge from the procedure looking more like Kate.

“PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan Markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad,” tweeted one such maniac.

Meghan Markle made an appearance via video link at her friend’s TED Talk. (Photo via Twitter)

Usually it’s the Meghan haters who are the most deranged, but in this case both sides are behaving in an equally ridiculous fashion.

Look, folks — Meghan doesn’t own the rights to blue dresses any more than Kate invented straight hair.

The feud between the duchesses is reportedly more intense than ever these days — but maybe the fans don’t need to go searching for veiled acts of hostility in everything these women do.