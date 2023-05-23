Amanda Bynes Recovery Update: She’s Doing SO Well! But She’s Kinda Miserable

More than two months ago, Amanda Bynes sought psychiatric treatment after experiencing a mental crisis.

Three weeks later, Amanda was able to leave the hospital and return home.

Now, she is doing so well in many ways — taking her medication, meeting with her therapist, and more.

But she is struggling to enjoy some of her previous passions. And those closest to her fear that she might get back with her ex.

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram. The former actress seems to be doing well, but fans are still a bit confused by her comeback post. (Instagram)

Spending weeks undergoing inpatient psychiatric treatment can be a challenge.

But, for some patients, returning to normal life can be even more difficult. In a good facility, psychiatric patients sometimes feel a sense of peace and security while under treatment that is difficult to replicate in their everyday lives.

TMZ reports that Amanda Bynes is currently feeling sad and isolated, more than one month after her release from inpatient care.

Former child star Amanda Bynes turned her life around dramatically, furthering her education and working on her mental health. (Instagram)

Amanda is currently working to balance her medical needs with the rest of her life, sources close to her report.

In particular, she needs to figure out what to do next.

Right now, Amanda is living alone at her home. However, she does not have a lot of people in her life. Not in person, anyway.

Sporting a creative dye job, Amanda Bynes snapped this selfie to share with her fans and followers. (Instagram)

Reportedly, Amanda is not able to focus on some of her passions from before her mental health crisis this spring.

She learned a lot about the fashion design and even about being a nail tech.

At the moment, it sounds like these are unable to hold her interest. Those closest to her hope that she will resume those interests in the future — perhaps when she has better adjusted to day-to-day life.

Amanda Bynes is opening up about her painful past. The former child star says her experiences in Hollywood had a lasting impact on her self-esteem. (Instagram)

It is of course tough to hear about Amanda struggling to enjoy things that were former passions.

That is not uncommon for someone with mental health struggles — particularly if someone may have recently had an adjustment in meds or a major episode of some kind.

But it’s not all bad news.

In this selfie, Amanda Bynes is wearing a light jacket and large glasses. Her lipstick is really vibrant! (Instagram)

Amanda is reportedly doing exceptionally well with attending outpatient treatments since leaving the hospital.

That means that she is seeing therapists and taking her medication as directed.

Often, whether someone’s post-hospitalization recovery is a success story or not depends upon how well they manage their own medical needs.

Amanda Bynes’ fans have followed her story for years, including the ups and downs of her mental health. A lot of people continue to root for her. (Instagram)

We mentioned that insiders describe her as being fairly “alone” at the moment. But that’s not always a bad thing — not compared to certain company.

Reportedly, those closest to her don’t want to see her reconcile with her ex, Paul Michael.

Paul allegedly wasn’t there for her during her mental health struggles ahead of her hospitalization. At this point, they believe, it would be best if she just moved on from him. Her recovery might require more stability and support than he can offer.