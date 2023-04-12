Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Hospital; Actress Was Distraught Over Breakup Prior to Breakdown

Wonderful news out of Los Angeles today, as actress Amanda Bynes has been released from the psychiatric facility that had served as her home since late last month.
Bynes suffered a breakdown over the weekend of March 18 and was found on Sunday morning wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.
Amanda was hospitalized under a 5150 psychiatric hold, which was then extended on the advice of medical staff.
However, toward the end of her stint in the facility, Bynes was reportedly receiving inpatient care voluntarily.
Medical staff reportedly agreed with Amanda’s decision that she was ready to leave the facility.
According to TMZ, Bynes worked with her doctors to coordinate a plan for outpatient care before she checked out of the hospital.
The road to recovery will no doubt be a long one, but those closest to Amanda say she’s fully committed to the task.
As for what might have triggered Amanda’s breakdown, while there almost certainly was not a single cause, insiders have indicated that she was coping with the fallout from a messy breakup.
As you may recall, Bynes got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020 after the two of them met in a rehab facility.
Amanda and Paul reportedly called it quits several times in the years that followed, but according to Michael, the most recent breakup was for good.
Michael tells TMZ that he and Bynes broke up about two weeks before her breakdown.
He claims she stormed out of their home and returned three days later with another man.
According to Michael, the two argued, and when Bynes told him to leave, he packed his things and got out.
Michael says that was the last he saw of Amanda.
Though they have not spoken since her hospitalization, Paul says he wishes Amanda all the best.
He claims that in the weeks leading up to her breakdown, Bynes had never seemed happier, and she appeared to be fully devoted to their relationship and her nail care business.
Over the years, Amanda has been admirably candid about her struggles with mental illness and substance abuse.
When the time is right, we’re sure she’ll give a full account of this latest setback.
In the meantime, we wish her all the best on her road to recovery.