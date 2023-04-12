Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Hospital; Actress Was Distraught Over Breakup Prior to Breakdown

Wonderful news out of Los Angeles today, as actress Amanda Bynes has been released from the psychiatric facility that had served as her home since late last month.

Bynes suffered a breakdown over the weekend of March 18 and was found on Sunday morning wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.

Amanda was hospitalized under a 5150 psychiatric hold, which was then extended on the advice of medical staff.

However, toward the end of her stint in the facility, Bynes was reportedly receiving inpatient care voluntarily.

Amanda Bynes has filed to bring an end to her conservatorship. The former child star has been under her parents’ control for the past nine years.

Medical staff reportedly agreed with Amanda’s decision that she was ready to leave the facility.

According to TMZ, Bynes worked with her doctors to coordinate a plan for outpatient care before she checked out of the hospital.

The road to recovery will no doubt be a long one, but those closest to Amanda say she’s fully committed to the task.

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram. The former actress seems to be doing well, but fans are still a bit confused by her comeback post. (Photo via Instagram)

As for what might have triggered Amanda’s breakdown, while there almost certainly was not a single cause, insiders have indicated that she was coping with the fallout from a messy breakup.

As you may recall, Bynes got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020 after the two of them met in a rehab facility.

Amanda and Paul reportedly called it quits several times in the years that followed, but according to Michael, the most recent breakup was for good.

Amanda Bynes was engaged to a guy she met in one of her recovery programs. The guy’s name is rumored to be Paul Michael. (Photo via Instagram)

Michael tells TMZ that he and Bynes broke up about two weeks before her breakdown.

He claims she stormed out of their home and returned three days later with another man.

According to Michael, the two argued, and when Bynes told him to leave, he packed his things and got out.

Amanda Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Valentines’ Day, 2020. Three weeks later, they appeared to break it off under parental pressure, but then posted this cozy photo affirming their love. (Photo via Instagram)

Michael says that was the last he saw of Amanda.

Though they have not spoken since her hospitalization, Paul says he wishes Amanda all the best.

He claims that in the weeks leading up to her breakdown, Bynes had never seemed happier, and she appeared to be fully devoted to their relationship and her nail care business.

Amanda Bynes revealed a new face tattoo in 2020. The reaction to the ink has been overwhelmingly negative, and some fans are concerned for her mental health. (Photo via Instagram)

Over the years, Amanda has been admirably candid about her struggles with mental illness and substance abuse.

When the time is right, we’re sure she’ll give a full account of this latest setback.

In the meantime, we wish her all the best on her road to recovery.