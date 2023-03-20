Amanda Bynes Found Wandering Naked In Downtown LA, Placed on 5150 Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes’ struggles with mental illness and addiction have been well-documented over the years, and sadly, it looks as though the troubled actress has taken another turn for the worse.

According to a new report from TMZ, Bynes has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked over the weekend.

One witness tells the outlet that Amanda waved down a car early Sunday morning and informed the driver that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode.

She was taken to a nearby police station, where she was evaluated by mental health team and placed on a psych hold.

In a sadly ironic coincidence, it was one year ago this week that a judge ordered an end to Bynes’ conservatorship.

The former child star had been under the guardianship of her parents for the previous eight years.

Insiders say Amanda is currently hospitalized, but that hopefully won’t be the case for much longer.

Most psychiatric holds last only for 72 hours, but they can be extended if a court-appointed psychiatrist determines that the patient represents a risk to themself or others.

Amanda emerged from this most recent incident unharmed, but she was reportedly wandering through a neighborhood with a very high crime rate.

Her medical team might feel that she may not be so lucky next time, and should therefore be held for further evaluation.

Amanda first began exhibiting signs of mental illness back in 2013.

The actress engaged in a streak of erratic behavior that included troubling social media posts and an incident in which she set her neighbor’s driveway on fire.

Bynes parents became her legal guardians for the next eight years, thanks to a conservatorship similar to the one that restricted Britney Spears’ freedom.

The important difference, of course, is that Bynes’ mother and father had her best interests at heart, and they supported their daughter when she successfully campaigned for her freedom last year.

Amanda seemed to be doing remarkably well in the months after the conservatorship came to an end.

Sunday’s incident reportedly caught everyone by surprise, including her parents, who were under the impression that the 36-year-old had entered a relatively quiet, stable period in her life.

It’s unclear what sort of action will be taken once Amanda leaves the hospital, but her parents will hopefully work with mental health professionals to ensure that she receives the best possible care.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.