Alana Thompson BLASTS Pregnancy Rumors: I’m in High School, Sickos!!

Recently, Alana Thompson went all out for prom. She is, lest we forget, 17 years old.

She had a custom dress, a glammed-up look, and a horse-drawn carriage.

However, Alana’s look received some viciously cruel scrutiny — with some accusing the high school student of being pregnant.

Alana hit back against that and other, in some cases more valid, critiques. She has clearly had enough.

Alana Thompson no longer goes by Honey Boo Boo. She has come an extremely long way.

In real life, there is a pretty simple social rule: under almost all circumstances, you don’t ask if someone is pregnant unless you are a medical professional. Other than that, you don’t congratulate someone or otherwise assume until the baby’s head crowns.

Suffice it to say that this portion of the social contract goes double for literal actual teenagers. Like, for example, a 17-year-old high school student who was going to prom.

Yes, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is famous. That doesn’t mean that she likes people body-shaming her. And frankly, this preggo speculation is worse than your run-of-the-mill body-shaming.

Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got all glammed up for prom in April 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alana saw the cruel things that people wrote, where they asked if they saw a “baby bump” under her prom dress.

So, she took to TikTok Live — not only to quash these rumors, but to excoriate the trolls writing them.

“Like, no I’m not pregnant!” Alana confirmed.

On TikTOk and Instagram, Alana Thompson showed off the process behind her prom dress design. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I haven’t even graduated high school yet, okay?” Alana then reminded these creepy weirdos.

“I want to graduate,” she emphasized.

“I want to go to college before I even think about having kids,” Alana assured. “So no, I’m not pregnant…”

Clearly, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got the glamorous prom dress that she wanted. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It is very reassuring to hear that Alana will not be following in the footsteps of her mother, or her sister, or her other sister … okay, of a lot of members of her family.

(We can also acknowledge that, in some of those cases, becoming teen moms was not entirely their choice. This family lived in unthinkable, unimaginable poverty for many years)

But it’s not like someone simply issued a claim that Alana was pregnant and some unusually rancid tabloid circulated it as news. Instead, commenters made this up on the spot. All because they saw Alana in her gorgeous prom dress.

Think that we (and Alana) are fabricating the hate? Think again.

“Yeah not a flattering dress…I thought she was pregnant for a min! Plenty of other dresses that would be more flattering, just have to dress for your shape,” one vile comment reads.

“I thought it was a gender reveal,” another despicable Instagram reply snarked. Awful, nasty stuff — and they all posted it where Alana could see it.

After showcasing the process, social media videos flaunted Alana Thompson’s gorgeous 2023 prom dress. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As Alana shared her gripes and quashed these body-shaming allegations on TikTok, some of the replies also struck a nerve.

For years, people have observed that Alana sometimes speaks with a Blaccent — that is, affecting a Black American dialect and even voice. She does this more on social media than she does on TV.

“No I don’t speak ghetto, no I don’t think I’m Black,” Alana insisted in response to the callout replies.

Alana Thompson spoke to a fan via Cameo to send them well wishes.

“Y’all are literally on my Live every f–king day so pressed about the way I talk,” Alana griped.

“It really pisses you off that bad the way I talk, how I speak? How I speak,” she continued. “Not how you speak, not how your son speak, or how your husband speak.

Possibly missing the point, Alana accused: “Y’all really that miserable to come out here every day and say something about how I speak?” she ranted.

Unfortunately, Alana has addressed this before. It has never really gone well, and she has never seemed to understand the issue. It’s complex! But someone in her life could and should explain it to her.

Alana seems to be doing that celebrity thing where she cannot distinguish hateful trolls from people making solid points, so she claps back and then tunes them out.

It’s actually pretty understandable. Not just given her background (though also that), but because she is only 17.