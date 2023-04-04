Why Did Khloe Kardashian Party with Tristan Thompson? She Has an Excuse, But ...

Even after years of cheating and betrayals, even after fathering a child with someone else, Tristan Thompson still won’t quit.

Earlier this year, Tristan was lusting over Khloe Kardashian in a very public manner. Many believe that he’s trying to worm his way back into her heart.

He’s done it before. First, with public social media comments. Then, before you know it, he’s showing up to family events.

Kind of like this family event, though the Kardashians themselves weren’t exactly advertising his presence.

True Thompson was destined for a crown by virtue of being born to Khloe Kardashian. In this photo, she got to wear one! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

True Thompson has a birthday coming up very soon.

Many of us remember the week of April 12, 2018. Tristan’s first massive cheating scandal (the first of many) exploded … and, hours later, Khloe went into labor.

Now, it is five years later. Which means that True is turning five. In fact, she has already had a big birthday bash.

This one-off shot of Kris Jenner and Ace Flores showed someone else in attendance at the party — serial cheater Tristan Thompson. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As you can see in the photo above, Malika Haqq — Khloe’s longtime bestie — recorded some footage from True’s party and shared it online.

She praised Kris Jenner, writing “Best godmother to my boy.” Which is great! One imagines that Kris would be a spectacular godmother (and godmomager) to Ace.

But, behind the momager, the footage also showed that Tristan Thompson was there. And honestly? That is no surprise.

Social media users were quick to pick up on Tristan’s presence. He’s a tall, conspicuously attractive athlete. It wasn’t subtle.

Even at a party full of adults (meaning that True will likely get a separate, actual birthday party closer to the actual day), Tristan stood out.

And a lot of people were quick to express their concern over Tristan’s presence at yet another of Khloe’s family events.

Tristan Thompson certainly played a role on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

What is the concern? After all, this is Tristan’s daughter’s birthday party, too.

But as many people quickly pointed out, Tristan seems to operate with a pattern.

After angering Khloe, part of his process for convincing him that he has changed (he hasn’t) is being on his best behavior — and turning on the charm with her friends and family.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 12: Tristan Thompson #3 of the Chicago Bulls is fouled by Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on March 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 101-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Look, maybe Khloe will no longer fall for Tristan’s toxic shenanigans. Maybe Tristan will no longer try to weasel his way back into being Khloe’s disloyal partner.

But after he spent several years repeating this same disgusting cycle with her … it’s a little difficult to trust that that’s not the case.

Khloe repeatedly opens the door to Tristan. Part of it’s because he’s True’s dad (and they now share two children, due to his trickery) and part of it’s because Khloe seems to be especially vulnerable to this particular dude.

Khloe Kardashian recently took a vacation to celebrate her 38th birthday. In fact, Khloe has a LOT to celebrate these days! (Instagram)

The counter-argument, of course, is that this is True’s birthday party. She’s not a baby anymore — she’s five.

If this is really just about giving True a good (grownup-centric) birthday party, that’s probably fine.

But this cannot be about giving Tristan another chance. Maybe he will change one day. Even if he does, Khloe will not owe him another chance. She never owed him any of the chances that he already squandered.

In this photo, Maralee Nichols shared a snap of her cuddling 15-month-old Theo. The timing of this post seemed deliberate. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Tristan has of course fathered other children. Maralee Nichols seemed to shade True’s lavish parties in a recent post.

“It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” she wrote.

Maybe fans are reading too much into it, but it could be a deliberate dig at the opulent lifestyle of Tristan’s second and fourth children.