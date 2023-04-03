Are Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny Still Together?

All season, viewers have seen reason after reason that Nicole and Mahmoud are wrong for each other.

Last night’s new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was no exception.

Somehow, big brother Ahmed managed to negotiate a short-term truce when the two were on the brink of divorce.

But that was many months ago. Are they somehow still together?

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny are not a fan-favorite couple. In fact, as this season goes, they may be in last place among viewers.

Neither of them seem to be monsters — this isn’t an Angela Deem or Big Ed Brown situation. It’s debatable whether either of them is even a true “villain,” as reality TV reckons things.

They love each other. They’re an age-appropriate couple with no scams involved. But love truly isn’t enough by itself — not when you have compatibility issues like this.

Before her return to Egypt, and despite her love for Mahmoud, Nicole was anxious and unhappy. It was not difficult to understand why.

Within minutes of her return, Mahmoud was already policing her clothing.

Nicole arrived wearing a high collar, long sleeves, long pants, and a jacket over it all. She was dressed like an aristocratic vampire. It still wasn’t enough for him.

Mahmoud’s family was extremely welcoming … but that did not mean that it was an easy homecoming.

There are a lot of adults and a lot of children in and out of his mother’s house, where he lives.

Nicole became visibly overstimulated while in the crowded room. The sensory overload was a lot … and because of Mahmoud’s mother’s status in the family, the household is always like that.

That was Nicole’s experience in the house. But if Mahmoud has his way, that’s where she will spend almost all of her time.

As Fatima, a fellow immigrant to Egypt (she is a Chinese woman, who married Mahmoud’s brother, Ahmed), explained, she does not really get to go out much.

There are people in Egypt who go out, as couples or as single women or as married women who are hanging out with friends. But not in Mahmoud’s family. Nicole’s crushing loneliness does not look like it will go away any time soon.

There are also very practical downsides to living with Mahmoud (and his family). Namely, the bathroom.

Not only is the bathroom a bit of a nightmare (the toilet is in the shower stall, and Nicole has to squeegee the water down a drain after showering), but there is only one bathroom for the entire household.

Throw in the fact that Mahmoud’s mom is there to overhear all of their (many) fights, and you have an awkward situation.

This of course is why Nicole wants to move. She’s not talking about a radical relocation, or taking Mahmoud to the United States.

Instead, she suggested getting their own place — because they are both adults, and they are also married.

However, Mahmoud is uncomfortable with the idea. He likes living at home, so that’s what he wants Nicole to do.

In Mahmoud’s family and the families of his closest friends, wives generally stay at home. They do not accompany their husbands and their friends at night.

(This is not universal to Egypt, something that even Mahmoud acknowledged)

He did agree to introduce Nicole to his friend group. But he cautioned her to not ask for him to do this ever again. So, in other words, Nicole will not get a chance to make friends in Egypt — even with her husband’s buddies.

No where in her Egyptian life is Mahmoud’s expectations of her clothing more apparent than when he has her wear a burkini.

Though it is not an uncommon garment in Egypt, it is not universal. Nicole has been to the Red Sea and seen beachgoers in one pieces and bikinis.

Nicole loves to swim but hates wearing a burkini. This seems like a recipe for long-term misery.

Some viewers have argued that the worst part of all of this is that Mahmoud expects Nicole to undergo even more changes.

He seems to see everything — from no longer wanting to go out and live her life to wearing a hijab — as inevitable.

And despite Nicole’s meeting with his friends and her desire to get their own place, it really doesn’t seem like a two-way street.

Some aspects of their relationship are considerably worse. Namely, their fights.

On Season 4, Episode 8, Mahmoud chased her down the street, repeatedly grabbing her. His fury was visible … even though Nicole was walking off because he had once again insulted her.

Ahmed likes to make the excuse that his brother just has no idea how to act with a partner. But is that all that there is to it?

In early March of 2023, Nicole Sherbiny posted an apparent spoiler — writing that she and Mahmoud Elsherbiny currently live in Giza.

However, just last month, Nicole confirmed that she and Mahmoud are still together and in Egypt, writing: “We live in Giza.”

Additionally, the two have both made public declarations of love on social media as this season has aired.

So they are very much still together. Perhaps, at the Tell All special, they will explain why.