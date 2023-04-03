Anna Cardwell Asks for Hats, Wigs in Wake of Cancer Diagnosis

Late last month, we learned of Anna Cardwell’s cancer diagnosis.

She has a Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The Honey Boo Boo alum has already begun cancer treatments, and her family remains hopeful.

Anna’s first round of chemotherapy is already taking a toll on her body.

Amidst her hair loss, she is asking for wigs and hats. And she’s making it very easy for fans to get those for her.

On her boyfriend’s page, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell appears while wearing a hat and smiling. She has not had an easy start to 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After the world learned of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s diagnosis, she indirectly addressed the news.

Anna revealed that her chemotherapy has, as expected, caused hair loss.

In the wake of her first round of chemo, her hair is falling out in clumps. Certainly worthwhile when it comes to saving her life, but a truly unfortunate side effect of these painful, draining treatments.

Anna Cardwell is flashing a beautiful white smile after getting a lot of veneers to brighten her teeth.

Over the past several days, Anna has been updating her Amazon Wishlist with some tell tale items.

If you are not familiar, people can make wishlists on Amazon for anyone — from friends to clients to fans — to buy for them. Whether you’re getting garden supplies for a relative or a new coffee table for a cam model, the idea is that you can get them a gift (hopefully) without them jeopardizing their safety by revealing their address.

In this case, Anna has added some very specific requests — wigs, hats, and other items related to hair loss.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell shared this selfie on Instagram in late March of 2023, promising a photodump to come. Her cancer diagnosis had just become public. (Photo Credit; Instagram)

She is asking for things like multiple colors of wigs, hair wraps, and hats. Anna also lists some hats with built-in wigs.

There are also items like styling tools for wigs.

Anna is developing a new sense of style. Many chemo patients have embarked upon this same journey.

A Stage 4 cancer diagnosis is very serious. It is also a shock for someone so young — she is still in her twenties.

By the time that doctors identified the problem, the carcinoma had spread to a lung, to a kidney, and to her liver.

Despite all of this, she is maintaining a positive outlook.

In this watermelon pink outfit, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell shows off the results of her dramatic body transformation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

But that doesn’t mean that Anna is having an easy time.

She had to quit her car dealership job in order to focus on her cancer battle. It is extremely difficult to work while undergoing chemotherapy.

And hair loss is not the only consequence of the chemotherapy. Anna is struggling with insomnia, and has also suffered numbness of her tongue. Naturally, this makes it difficult to eat.

Fortunately, Anna has the support of her extended family as she fights for her life.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Mama June Shannon have both posted to social media to ask for prayers.

They affirmed that they and their respective husbands (yes, June remarried, remember?) are doing what they can to help Anna during this crisis.

Sporting blonde and blue hair, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell snapped this car selfie and shared it with followers. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Alana Thompson took to her Instagram Story to discuss her eldest sister’s diagnosis.

“And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home,” she wrote to her followers. “No matter how famous they are.”

Alana added: “Yes, I’m very famous but normal s–t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that.”