Scheana Shay: Shep Rose Got Too Drunk to Bang Me!

Talk about keeping things in the Bravo family!

On an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast this Friday, Scheana Shay at last spilled the romantic tea between herself and Southern Charm star Shep Rose.

Well, maybe not romantic.

Perhaps we should say erotic. At best.

“Shep and I kinda had a little fling. It was a blip in time,” the polarizing Vanderpump Rules personality confessed.

Shay explained that she met Rose a few years ago at the NBCUniversal Upfronts event and found him to be the “funniest, most charismatic person.”

However, she clarified that they “never got that far” into a relationship and did not even sleep together.

She then revealed the reason why.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

“Back when I was single, I dated a Shah, I dated a Southern Charm, I dated a Summer House, and I wasn’t allowed on anyone else’s show,” Shay continued referring to her past romances with “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand and “Summer House” cast member Carl Radke.

As for Rose?

The Bravo employees first hooked up in 2018 and then Shay wanted to make out with him again a year later at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding… but he had too many alcoholic drinks at the time.

“That was definitely an intention,” she told Bravo Insider in 2020.

“We hooked up, like, a year before [the wedding] — never had sex, did not sleep together.”

The former SUR waitress quipped back then that Rose was “not the best at rounding all the bases” because he tends to get “too drunk to remember what he’s doing.”

Yikes, huh???

“So, at the wedding, it was like a bunt to first [base] and the start of a drunken makeout, and then I was like, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it.’ It was just so sloppy,” Shay said on air.

Probably for the best in the end, we’d say.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green will no longer be viewing sportsball together now that they are done. (Photo via Instagram)

Fast forward to 2021 and Shay ended up finding lasting love with husband Brock Davies.

The couple shares an almost 2-year-old daughter, Summer Moon.

Meanwhile, Rose appears to be single ever since calling it quits with Taylor Ann Green, whom he dated for two years.

The ironic reason? In the face of what Shay described on her podcast?

“Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source told People Magazine in July 2022.