Meghan Markle Is DONE With Harry's Family, Will Never Attend Another Royal Event, Expert Predicts

We’re just weeks away from the coronation of King Charles, and to describe the event as historic or monumental would be to undersell it dramatically.

This will be the UK’s first coronation since Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned back in 1953.

For most Brits it’ll be the first such ceremony they’ve ever witnessed, and they’ll likely remember it for the rest of their lives.

Which is one reason that the Palace was thrilled by the news that Prince Harry will be in attendance on his father’s big day.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

And they’re reportedly just as happy that Meghan Markle will be skipping the coronation.

Yes, Meghan has decided to sit this one out, and she has a good excuse for doing so:

After all, she’s a mother to two young children, and the coronation takes place on her son’s birthday.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

It makes perfect sense that Meghan would decide not to endure a transcontinental journey under those circumstances.

But many observers believe that those aren’t the real reasons that Meghan is staying home.

As you’re surely aware, tensions between Meghan and her in-laws have been running high for years, and the two sides have really been at odds in the months since Harry’s scandalous memoir hit stores.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

One person who believes there’s more to the story is journalist and royal expert Robert Jobson.

Jobson is of the opinion that Meghan decided to steer clear of the ceremony due to bad blood with the royals.

“It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father. It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation and Harry has got it right,” he told The Sun this week.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“He would deeply regret it if he didn’t attend the biggest day of his father’s life,” Jobson continued.

“But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again—apart from maybe the King’s funeral.”

That opinion is echoed by journalist Ingrid Seward, who calls Meghan’s parenting excuse “pathetic,” but tells The Mirror that staying home was still the right decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

“However pathetic when you have a team of helpers, Meghan can still use the excuse of Archie’s fourth birthday to avoid crossing the Atlantic to be ridiculed, by both the royal family and the Brits,” Seward said this week.

“Why should she bother? For a girl who makes a huge fuss about which table she has in a restaurant, it would be a terrible insult not to have one of the top seats at the Coronation ceremony.”

For the record, we don’t know of any specific incidents in which Meghan complained about not getting her desired table at a restaurant, but Seward’s remarks are reflective of how many Brits feel about the Duchess.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If this really is the end of the road in terms of Meghan attending royal events, then life will certainly be less complicated for everyone involved.

But you can be sure that the British tabloid press will remark upon Meghan’s absence at every single ceremony.