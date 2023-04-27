Olivia Hopkins Released from Jail After Violating Probation

Earlier this month, police arrested Olivia Hopkins on charges of violating her probation.

The young adult appeared alongside her mother, Molly Hopkins, on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Now, Olivia has entered what amounts to a guilty plea for the probation violations.

That admission means jail time. However, it’s not looking like Olivia is going to have to serve the full amount.

Cherokee County police arrested Olivia Hopkins on April 4, 2023 on charges of violating her probation.

In early March, Olivia Hopkins tested positive for Fentanyl, a prescription painkiller that is a controlled substance — one often exaggerated by dubious organizations, but with real potential danger.

Wearing a gorgeous kelly green top, Olivia Hopkins is flaunting model good looks in this selfie. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Starcasm reports that, according to court records, Olivia Hopkins has signed a Consent Order Revoking Probation.

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins poses beside her adult daughter, Olivia Wrynn Hopkins, in this Instagram photo.

“The Defendant is HEREBY REVOKED to serve 45 days in the custody of the Cherokee County Jail,” court documents note. “The defendant shall receive credit since 4/4/2023.”

The court document then adds: “Upon the service of 45 days, the balance of the defendant’s sentence is terminated.”

Interestingly, online databases claim that Olivia actually left jail on Wednesday, April 26. She had been in custody, it seems, since her April 4 arrest.

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins looked for love on 90 Day: The Single Life. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

Records now list Olivia as “sentence served,” even though she was only behind bars for half of the time that the court order mentioned.

We are not overly familiar with Georgia state law. But, if the jail let her go and lists her as having served her time, that’s great!

Well … it’s a lousy way to spend three weeks. But it could have been worse. She could have to wait until the middle of May.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins showed off her impressive weight loss while posing in a bra. She owns a lingerie company.

Previously, Olivia was serving a sentence of 12 months of probation. She had entered a guilty plea following a physical altercation with her mother, Molly Hopkins. That stemmed back years — to October of 2020.

At the time, authorities accused Olivia if striking Molly multiple times. Which, obviously, should never happen.

Olivia’s Consent Order Revoking Probation listed a slew of probation violations, though — with the exception of the drug test — most were simply unpaid fines and fees.

With Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker’s falling out, it’s the end of an era for Pillow Talk.

It is unclear at this time whether Olivia will face further fallout (including the positive fentanyl test).

In the mean time, some 90 Day Fiance fans have characterized Olivia’s troubles as all part of Molly Hopkins’ downfall.

That … sounds a bit dramatic. She lost her boyfriend and her bestie within a short time frame, but there is more to her life than that. We, the outside world, only have a limited view of Molly’s life. Or Olivia’s.