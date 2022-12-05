Karine Martins and Josh Seiter Break Up: He Just Wanted Attention!

Last month, we reported the very weird news that Karine Martins was dating Josh Seiter.

Weird news, but not surprising. Karine hasn’t always made the best decisions.

And Josh has dated another 90 Day Fiance alum in the past. Franchise fans view him with suspicion.

Now, it’s over … but there are conflicting reports over who ended it with whom.

Josh Seiter was eager to explain his version of events to In Touch Weekly.

“Just two days after my last visit, she messaged me,” he began.

Josh claimed that Karine’s message was “asking why I liked my ex’s post on Instagram.”

“I told her, me and Lizzie Kommes don’t talk anymore,” Josh recalled.

Notably, Lizzie Kommes is also from reality television. She appeared on Love After Lockup.

“And I simply saw the post and hit the like button and not to worry,” Josh went on. “But she seemed bent on fighting.”

According to Josh’s recollection of events, the argument continued to escalate.

“By midday, we decided to call it quits,” he recounted.

In total, they dated for less than one month.

90 Day Fiance star Karine Staehle looks beautiful in the sunset while enjoying the outdoors in Brazil.

According to Josh’s previous interview, the two met on Instagram and “immediately made a connection.”

“Things between me and Karine were progressing well over the last month,” he then appraised.

“We spent a lot of time bonding over our shared past,” Josh noted, “which was not easy.”

Josh reported: “We discussed getting a house and she insisted she wanted me, her, and the kids to live together as a family.”

Meanwhile, Josh now claims that Karine’s ex-husband, Paul Staehle, was a “repeated problem” in his romance with her.

He also accused Karine of “talking to another guy,” alleging that this other guy sent him “a screenshot of him and Karine flirting.”

“But,” Josh recalled, “she insisted it was nothing and blocked him.”

It was Josh who messily announced the split on December 1.

“We have gone our separate ways,” he decreed. “It’s hard watching someone you care about cheat on you and abuse drugs and alcohol.

A past season of The Bachelorette had a gigolo competing for the lady’s hand.

Karine reached out to 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates in the aftermath of Josh’s chaotic breakup reveal.

“It wasn’t him who broke up,” she clarified. “I broke up with him.”

Karine then wrote what most people suspected: “He just wants attention.”

Previously, Josh Seiter dated another 90 Day Fiance alum: noted catfishing victim Yolanda Leak.

Between his time with her and his weeks-long relationship with Karine, Josh seems to have a type: women who aren’t always the best judges of character.

Scratch that: arguably famous yet precariously accessible women who are not always the best judges of character.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Karine lost custody about one year ago. Paul also lost custody of their two sons the following spring.

The two are apparently joining forces — despite their status as exes and their accusations against each other — to regain custody.

It is an unquestionably sad situation. We hope that, whatever the outcome, it is what is best for Ethan and Pierre.