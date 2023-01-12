Paul Staehle and Karine Martins “Both Guilty” in Messy Custody Battle

This week, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins attended a custody hearing regarding their sons.

The extremely dysfunctional on-again, off-again 90 Day Fiance couple want Ethan and Pierre back.

But how did they end up in this mess in the first place?

Was it Paul’s fault or Karine’s? Trick question — it was both.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle poses beside his on-again, off-again wife, Karine Martins, her baby bump, their baby Pierre Staehle, Paul’s two dogs, and Paul’s mother.

An inside source spoke to In Touch Weekly about Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ messy situation.

According to the insider, the quasi-estranged spouses “were both guilty” of all of the trumoil that led to them losing custody.

They did not lose custody at the same time. It happened nearly half a year apart.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins got to spend quality time during a permitted visit with sons Pierre Staehle and Ethan Staehle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“They should never have posted their private life on social media,” the source pointed out.

90 Day Fiance fans have been saying the same for ages. But what about the court case?

The insider characterized that “This is still a long, drawn-out thing.”

The source went on to say that the “only victims” in this case are the “sweet innocent babies who never asked for any of this.”

Thus far, all of this sounds like a milder version of what just about anyone familiar with this family might opine.

But what’s going on with 3-year-old Pierre and 22-month-old Ethan?

The insider confirmed that both boys love their parents “very much.”

However, the source went on to say that both small children are “doing so well” in foster care.

The insider detailed that Pierre and Ethan are in the “care of an extremely loving, caring family.”

The source claimed that a “wise appointed lawyer” once warned Paul what to do “if you don’t want more problems.”

The attorney in question allegedly told him “don’t get the government involved.” In what context?

“And,” the lawyer apparently counseled, “stay off social media with your personal problems.”

Paul Staehle has a knack for oversharing on social media.

Obviously, there is so much more to say about Paul and Karine’s messy situation.

We don’t know the details about their custody loss. We only have Paul’s versions — plural — of events.

But can we talk about this “inside source” for just a moment?

Whoever this inside source may be, they seem to be someone who cares about Paul and Karine’s kids but lacks a high opinion of the parents in question.

And they would have to be someone whose words In Touch Weekly would print. Like, say, a close relative who knows Paul and Karine and has also seen their kids recently.

We don’t know who the person in question could be. It could be anyone. So instead we’ll just speculate while framing our words with screenshots of Paul’s mom, Mary.

And by “help” he means a loan. As Mary notes, she has given him “loans” in the past that he has never repaid.

On Wednesday, January 11, Paul and Karine attended a remote hearing on the custody of their sons.

Either there is no news, neither of them are prepared to share the news, or the court has ordered Paul and Karine to keep quiet.

Instead, on Wednesday evening, Paul shared a life update of a very different kind.

Paul shared the he and a family four indigenous people were eating pizza … when they experienced a robbery.

He was able to track the location of his phone in the wake of the armed robbery.

We are of course glad that, from the sound of it, there were no serious injuries. No personal property is worth your life.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We do not yet know the status of the Staehle-Martins custody case.

It is our hope that the court’s decision will be ultimately what is best for Pierre and for Ethan.

Whoever this “mystery source” may be, we clearly agree on that.