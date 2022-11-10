Paul Staehle Films OnlyFans Video with Karine’s Male Cousin

Recently, Paul Staehle announced that he’s teaming up with Karine. The exes hope to regain custody of their sons.

But that is an effort that they must primarily make for the courts. In the mean time, they continue to live and work.

Though Paul has been in Brazil for work recently, he also has a side hustle: OnlyFans.

Remember when Paul and Karine broke the internet? Well, Paul’s trying for it again … with Karine’s male cousin.

Sorry; we know that this is a lot, so we’ll walk you through it.

Paul had so much to say last week when he spoke to 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates that this tidbit largely slipped under the radar.

But it’s true, and you can hear Paul discuss it himself in the interview below. We also have some tasteful screenshots to back that up.

Around the 51 or 52 minute mark of this very, very lengthy interview, John and Paul begin to discuss Paul’s new OnlyFans venture.

Last week, Paul uploaded a new video. Obviously, he and his ex, Karine, have not collaborated on OnlyFans content for some time.

But Paul’s new partner is still a member of Karine’s family. He is her cousin.

Paul has, as we noted, been working in Brazil.

It is obviously useful for some companies to work with an American who has lived in Brazil and who is very familiar with cameras and professional production.

Paul has also spent a lot of time with Karine’s family, both during their marriage and during marital “breaks.” But this … this is a first.

Paul Staehle’s OnlyFans page is not necessarily as popular as that of some members of the franchise.

But, as he confirmed to John Yates, he had a “comical” and new “first experience” video with Karine’s cousin.

Adiel Castelo works as a dentist (and also, Paul shared, fixed his teeth prior to filming). Paul also emphasized that Adiel’s

Paul emphasized that it was “extremely comical” and “awkward,” offering a guarantee that viewers will laugh.

It’s unclear what Paul and Adiel got up to. Frankly, he does not confirm whether they actually had sex in any way.

Yates strongly implies that they did, but he and Paul are both so vague about it that it could all be a tease. No, we did not pay the $25 to find out.

Adiel Castelo is a Brazilian dentist, and the cousin of a 90 Day Fiance star. He also appeared in an OnlyFans video with that 90 Day Fiance star’s estranged ex. Life is complicated. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Paul emphasizes that this did not happen behind anyone’s back, that Adiel’s partner was there, off camera.

It also sounds like Paul says that Adiel (Karine’s cousin) is also Karine’s brother, which would be very House of the Dragon. Perhaps we misunderstood?

Regardless, Paul’s man-on-man video may have flown under the radar with some fans, but it is also receiving the worst kind of attention.

Some truly despicable bigots are targeting Paul and his extended family with harassment and death threats.

There are many potentially good reasons for someone to dislike Paul. This OnlyFans video is not one of them. And death threats are never appropriate.

It’s not clear if Paul is doing any sort of “coming out” here, but that’s truly not our business.